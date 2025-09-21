China reaffirmed its position on the future of TikTok in the United States on Saturday, a day after President Donald Trump said progress was being made toward shifting the app into American hands. The Commerce Ministry released a statement saying Beijing’s stance had not changed. “China’s position on TikTok is clear: The Chinese government respects […]China reaffirmed its position on the future of TikTok in the United States on Saturday, a day after President Donald Trump said progress was being made toward shifting the app into American hands. The Commerce Ministry released a statement saying Beijing’s stance had not changed. “China’s position on TikTok is clear: The Chinese government respects […]

China urged the US to consider "balance of interests" in TikTok deal

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/21 06:08
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.445+0.17%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12128-1.17%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01629+1.81%
RWAX
APP$0.00245+14.91%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001855+0.43%

China reaffirmed its position on the future of TikTok in the United States on Saturday, a day after President Donald Trump said progress was being made toward shifting the app into American hands.

The Commerce Ministry released a statement saying Beijing’s stance had not changed. “China’s position on TikTok is clear: The Chinese government respects the wishes of the enterprise, and welcomes it to carry out commercial negotiations in accordance with market rules to reach a solution compliant with China’s laws and regulations, and strikes a balance of interests,” the ministry said. The comments come after Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke by phone on Friday.

The outcome of the discussions is seen as important not just for TikTok but also for broader trade talks. The short video app has 170 million users in the U.S., and its fate is linked to potential compromises in other areas such as agriculture and aviation, as the world’s two largest economies seek to move beyond their tariff standoff.

The Commerce Ministry urged Washington to match China’s efforts

“It is hoped that the U.S. side will work towards the same goal as China, earnestly fulfil its corresponding commitments, and provide an open, fair, equitable and non-discriminatory business environment for the continued operation of Chinese enterprises in the U.S., including TikTok,” the statement said.

Earlier in the week, officials from both nations reached a framework agreement during meetings in Madrid. Chinese state media described the outcome as a “win-win,” while pledging to review TikTok’s technology exports and licensing of intellectual property.

That arrangement cleared one of the hurdles set by U.S. lawmakers. Congress had mandated that TikTok be blocked in the United States by January 2025 unless its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, divested its American operations. Trump extended the divestiture deadline until December 16.

He Yadong, a spokesperson for the Commerce Ministry, repeated Beijing’s call for the U.S. to lower barriers for Chinese companies when asked about what China had gained from the Madrid talks.

A new deal would put Americans in control of TikTok

According to the White House, the new deal will give Americans the majority stake in TikTok’s U.S. operations. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News on Saturday that six of the seven seats on TikTok’s board would go to American representatives, and the platform’s algorithm would also be controlled in the United States.

“The final deal will be signed in the coming days,” Leavitt said. She noted that American appointees to the board would have experience in national security and cybersecurity. ByteDance, which will select the remaining board member, will not have access to the security committee.

Talks in Madrid earlier in the week, led by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, produced the outline of this agreement. Details have not been made public. Trump and Xi gave their approval during their phone call on Friday.

Under the plan, ByteDance will keep less than a 20 percent stake in TikTok. New investors will include Oracle Corp., venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, and Silver Lake Management LLC, a private equity firm, a senior White House official said.

Oracle will serve as TikTok’s security partner to make sure the app meets U.S. standards. The official explained that data from American users will be stored in the U.S. and kept out of reach of Chinese authorities.

Leavitt stressed that most of the conditions had already been set. “So all of those details have already been agreed upon, now we just need this deal to be signed and that will be happening, I anticipate, in the coming days,” she said.

If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Cathie Wood's Ark Bets Big On Solana Treasury Play: Makes $162M Investment In Brera Holdings As Stock Explodes 225%

Cathie Wood's Ark Bets Big On Solana Treasury Play: Makes $162M Investment In Brera Holdings As Stock Explodes 225%

On Thursday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest executed significant trades, notably selling shares of Tempus AI Inc (NASDAQ:TEM) and buying shares of Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA), read more
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0447+1.19%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09139+5.94%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1435+3.08%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/19 09:42
Partager
Worldcoin (WLD) Faces Its Toughest Challenge Yet Amid Privacy Fears and Regulatory Heat

Worldcoin (WLD) Faces Its Toughest Challenge Yet Amid Privacy Fears and Regulatory Heat

When you hear about Worldcoin, chances are the first thing that comes to mind is its Orb, the futuristic-looking device scanning people’s irises in exchange for crypto.  That image alone makes Worldcoin stand out, but it also places the project at the center of one of crypto’s toughest debates: privacy versus regulation.  Why Worldcoin Faces
Worldcoin
WLD$1.493-1.45%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02041+1.59%
Morpheus Labs
MIND$0.0004546-2.59%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/21 06:00
Partager
Crypto Rollercoaster: Fed Rate Cut Sparks Mixed Moves Across Bitcoin and Altcoins

Crypto Rollercoaster: Fed Rate Cut Sparks Mixed Moves Across Bitcoin and Altcoins

The crypto market ended a volatile week amid the U.S. Federal Reserve’s first interest rate cut of 2025. Bitcoin edged up 0.2% to $115,792 but failed to break past $118,000, prompting mixed analyst outlooks. Crypto Market Volatility Amidst Fed Rate Cut The crypto economy closed another volatile week, even as the U.S. Federal Reserve cut […]
Union
U$0.012652-12.72%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/21 06:20
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Cathie Wood's Ark Bets Big On Solana Treasury Play: Makes $162M Investment In Brera Holdings As Stock Explodes 225%

Worldcoin (WLD) Faces Its Toughest Challenge Yet Amid Privacy Fears and Regulatory Heat

Crypto Rollercoaster: Fed Rate Cut Sparks Mixed Moves Across Bitcoin and Altcoins

Analysts Expect XRP to Rally Soon, Though This Lesser-Known Altcoin May Outperform

Faraday Future Invests $41 Million in Qualigen Crypto Pivot