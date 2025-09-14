China-US trade deal stalls amid growing uncertainties in their talks

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/14 09:14
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004031-3.77%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.071+0.18%
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000204-9.33%
Xi Token
XI$0.001486-5.35%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.015292-5.34%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10914-0.44%

China officially invited the US President Donald Trump to a Beijing summit with Xi Jinping, the President of the People’s Republic of China, to mainly discuss the fate of trade tariffs and the flow of fentanyl.

Notably, this discussion on trade tariffs and the flow of fentanyl was tackled earlier, but a trade deal was not struck due to disagreement between the two countries. Meanwhile, Chinese officials are still awaiting the White House’s response to the request to attend the summit, as it has not yet replied.

China-US trade deal stalls amid growing uncertainties in their talks 

Sources familiar with the situation have highlighted that the chances for the Beijing summit are lower due to a lack of progress in talks between the two countries. As a result, they anticipated that Trump and Xi may meet in an informal setting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, which will take place in October in South Korea.

As uncertainty surrounds China-US trade and fentanyl talks, Steve Daines, a United States Senator, weighed in on the situation. According to the senator, for the two to strike a trade agreement, China must first stop the flow of fentanyl ingredients into the US. He made these remarks during his earlier meeting with Chinese officials in Beijing.

This condition makes the situation even more complicated for leaders who intend to ease the tension between the two economies to reach a common ground.

However, it is worth noting that the American senator still sparked hope for a meeting to be held before the end of 2025, although Trump had previously mentioned that it would take place soon.

In a phone interview, Daines stated,” It would be difficult to discuss tariffs and other trade barriers until we resolve the fentanyl precursor issue.” What the US expects, according to the senator, is to see China taking drastic measures to stop the flow of fentanyl into the country completely and not just slowing it down.

China urges that the US ease tariff policies on Chinese products 

Concerning the condition set forth for China, its officials expressed that they had done almost everything possible for the US, hence advocating that Trump should ease tariff policies on Chinese imports. 

This statement was made before the April 1 deadline for imposing the threatening tariff policies. Additionally, trade analysts had speculated that China might respond to any new trade barriers from the US.

This was after they brought about the incident when China reacted to Trump’s 10% tariff policies on Chinese products in February and his additional 10% in March. Based on their analysis, China retaliated by imposing tariffs on several of the country’s agricultural products and suspended the importation of soybeans from three US-based firms.

As the dispute drags on, trade tensions between the two countries continue to rise, leaving many hoping for a swift resolution.

KEY Difference Wire helps crypto brands break through and dominate headlines fast

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$29.68+1.02%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,726.41-0.11%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Partager
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Partager
Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage

Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage

“If we see data as the petroleum of the digital era, then BNB Greenfield is the Saudi Aramco, providing a series of upstream services including exploration, production, refining and transportation, and downstream companies can further utilize its product for sales or reproduction.”
Binance Coin
BNB$936.17+0.93%
ERA
ERA$0.7689+0.91%
Partager
PANews2023/02/10 12:00
Partager
KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Celebrating the legacy and spirit of Kung Fu, the KUNGFUVERSE connects real life experiences with Web3, enabling new ways for you to become your true self.
RealLink
REAL$0.06433-0.47%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003694-0.18%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004413-0.24%
Partager
PANews2022/11/17 17:12
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Why Onchain Crypto Collateral Can Get You Better Loan-To-Value Ratios

Web3 executives: The “end” of the US dollar stablecoin may be no code, and the front end will only display USD