China Weighs Yuan-Backed Stablecoins to Boost Currency’s Global Use

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 01:05
China’s government is considering permitting the use of yuan-backed stablecoins for the first time, people familiar with the matter told Reuters, signalling a sharp turn in Beijing’s stance on digital assets. The initiative is part of a broader roadmap to expand the renminbi’s international role and is expected to be reviewed by the State Council later this month.

Draft plans seen by the sources would assign regulatory duties to the People’s Bank of China and call for pilot projects in Hong Kong and Shanghai, which have recently put stablecoin licensing rules in place. Officials also aim to present the topic at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin on 31 August–1 September as they seek partners for cross-border trade and payment trials.

Beijing views stablecoins as a tool to counter the dominance of U.S. dollar-linked tokens, which make up more than 99 percent of the roughly US$247 billion global stablecoin market. The yuan accounted for just 2.88 percent of global payment flows in June, compared with 47.19 percent for the dollar, according to SWIFT data. Allowing a yuan-pegged token would mark China’s biggest policy reversal since its 2021 ban on cryptocurrency trading and mining.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/regulation/china-weighs-yuan-backed-stablecoins-to-boost-currencys-global-use-1d2d2c1d

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
