China’s AI playbook is nothing like America’s and that might be the whole point

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 16:33
Threshold
T$0.01588-1.73%
Union
U$0.01112+122.40%
RICE AI
RICE$0.12766+5.24%
Global DePIN Chain
DEEPSEEK$0.000406-15.94%
RealLink
REAL$0.06035-0.13%
Wink
LIKE$0.010994-1.16%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1203-3.83%

America is throwing billions of dollars and burning through massive energy reserves in an arms race to dominate artificial intelligence before China gets there first.

The goal for Washington is to build artificial general intelligence (AGI) powerful enough to outthink humans, and the Trump administration has said time and time again that AI will completely flip the global order as we inevitably descend into a dystopia.

But China is not chasing that fantasy.

You see, President Xi Jinping has ordered China’s tech companies like DeepSeek to stay grounded and build tools that work now. Xi wants software that helps farmers plant rice better and helps cops respond faster. Beijing’s endgame is intelligent systems that make life more efficient and can be exported everywhere, according to Xi.

China funds practical AI while the U.S. pours cash into AGI

Xi hasn’t said much about AGI in years. Instead, he wants tech companies in China to develop “application-oriented” systems. Local government reports show Chinese language models similar to ChatGPT are grading school exams, improving weather accuracy, dispatching emergency teams, and giving farmers advice on crop rotation.

At Tsinghua University in Beijing, doctors are now working alongside virtual AI colleagues that provide up-to-date medical insights. Robots are running textile checks and automotive production lines in “dark factories” without any human staff.

The U.S. is building plenty of real-world tools too. Google’s Pixel phones translate speech on the spot. American consultants are using AI to write reports and decks. Other U.S. firms are working on AI for drug discovery and logistics. But Washington doesn’t manage this directly. In China, the state is deeply involved.

In January, Beijing announced an $8.4 billion AI fund for startups. Since then, provinces, banks, and cities have created their own AI support programs under the national “AI+” campaign. On Tuesday, the cabinet outlined broader goals: use AI in science labs, industry, and education to support economic development through 2030.

Unlike Silicon Valley, China is pushing open-source AI. Their models are free to download and modify, cutting down costs and helping local companies build faster. This tactic has started to ripple into the West, with some U.S. developers now also turning to open models.

U.S. chases AGI while China focuses on the tools it already has

American companies OpenAI, Meta, and Google are still betting on AGI, believing that these machines could open up entire new sectors and give Washington massive advantages when another war breaks out.

And the Wall Street Journal predicts artificial superintelligence could emerge by 2027, so to get there, companies are naturally rushing to stockpile chips, hire talent, and build massive data centers. A congressional committee has even proposed a full-scale “Manhattan Project” for AGI, saying its purpose is to guarantee U.S. leadership in the field.

But OpenAI’s recent release of GPT-5, which was promised to be a big step toward AGI, fell flat last month after CEO Sam Altman admitted publicly that the launch was messy and even warned of a possible AI investment bubble.

Eric Schmidt, former CEO of Google, and tech analyst Selina Xu wrote in The New York Times, “In being solely fixated on this objective, our nation risks falling behind China, which is far less concerned with creating AI powerful enough to surpass humans and much more focused on using the technology we have now.”

In Xiong’an, a new city built south of Beijing, China is already embedding AI in everything. In February, local officials deployed an agricultural AI tool built by DeepSeek to help farmers choose crops, manage pests, and handle planting schedules. The city’s weather team uses it to improve forecasts. Police departments use it to analyze case data and decide how to react.

Xiong’an’s 12345 hotline, a government help center that handles hundreds of thousands of calls daily, uses DeepSeek to sort and route messages. These aren’t pilot programs. They’re operational.

China is also spending big on data centers. But unlike the sprawling U.S. facilities designed for AGI training, the ones in China are smaller and designed to support apps that already exist. U.S. restrictions on high-end chips are making it harder for China to train massive models. So they’re focusing on deployment instead.

Still, China isn’t ignoring AGI completely. Alibaba and DeepSeek both say they have AGI goals. Analysts think Xi may be holding back on pushing AGI aggressively … at least for now.

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It’s free.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/chinas-ai-playbook-nothing-like-americas/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Last Quiet Week for Crypto? Congress Set to Tackle Market Structure, Stablecoins, and Tokenization

Last Quiet Week for Crypto? Congress Set to Tackle Market Structure, Stablecoins, and Tokenization

The post Last Quiet Week for Crypto? Congress Set to Tackle Market Structure, Stablecoins, and Tokenization appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Crypto may be entering its final calm before a storm of regulatory activity in Washington. According to Ron Hammond, Head of Policy and Advocacy at Wintermute, this week could be the last “quiet week” before Congress returns with a packed agenda that directly impacts the digital asset industry. Congress Returns With Heavy Agenda After a month-long recess in August, lawmakers are back in Washington, facing a possible shutdown at the end of September. But crypto is also high on the list. The Senate is preparing its own version of a market structure bill, a framework that could define how digital assets are regulated in the US. Unlike the House, which already passed the bipartisan Clarity Act earlier this year, the Senate wants to draft its own approach. A first draft is expected by mid-to-late September. Hammond noted that while a shutdown could delay progress, momentum is strong, and key committees are preparing to review the bill in the fall. Market Structure Bill: What to Expect The House has been working on market structure for nearly eight years, but the Senate only began serious hearings this year. Hammond explained that senators want more ownership of the process and may revise definitions around ancillary assets and decentralization tests. If progress continues, a Senate vote could happen in late October or early November, with the possibility of the House taking it up before Christmas. That means the bill could either be passed by year-end or pushed into 2026. TradFi vs. Crypto: The Tokenization Battle Beyond market structure, another hot topic is tokenization of traditional assets. Citadel and other Wall Street players have voiced skepticism, warning of risks. On the other hand, firms like Galaxy Digital are embracing tokenized securities. Hammond said the debate is intensifying in DC, with the SEC hinting at guidance on tokenized equities soon. Banks Push Back Against Stablecoins Banks are becoming more aggressive in their lobbying. Their main concern? Interest-bearing stablecoins. Banks fear these could drain deposits from the financial system. While earlier compromises had limited stablecoin issuers, banks now want additional restrictions that close off affiliates, brokers, and dealers from offering them. This puts them directly at odds with the crypto industry, which argues stablecoins bring efficiency, transparency, and lower costs for cross-border payments. Odds of Passage Prediction markets put the chance of a market structure bill becoming law this year at around 40%, but Hammond thinks the odds are higher. “The right people are talking,” Hammond said, adding that bipartisan buy-in increases the likelihood of progress. If Hammond is correct, the calm is ending. By late fall, crypto could see its most consequential regulatory shifts yet. Between the Senate’s market structure draft, stablecoin debates, and tokenization rules, the next few months may set the foundation for how digital assets operate in the US for years to come.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09947-0.38%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21418-0.20%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01303-1.58%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/04 16:20
Partager
Trump-Backed WLFI Token Hits All-Time Low, Sinks Under $0.18: What to Know?

Trump-Backed WLFI Token Hits All-Time Low, Sinks Under $0.18: What to Know?

Read the full article at coingape.com.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.351-0.72%
WLFI
WLFI$0.1818-20.74%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0122-1.92%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/04 16:22
Partager
Ripple Integrates $700M RLUSD Stablecoin in Africa, Expanding Its Ecosystem

Ripple Integrates $700M RLUSD Stablecoin in Africa, Expanding Its Ecosystem

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017039-3.83%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/04 16:28
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Last Quiet Week for Crypto? Congress Set to Tackle Market Structure, Stablecoins, and Tokenization

Trump-Backed WLFI Token Hits All-Time Low, Sinks Under $0.18: What to Know?

Ripple Integrates $700M RLUSD Stablecoin in Africa, Expanding Its Ecosystem

LTC vs XRP: Litecoin Calls Ripple ‘Unwanted,’ Analyst Claps Back

Bad actors are using Ethereum smart contracts to deploy malware: ReversingLabs