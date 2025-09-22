China’s CNH Stablecoin Debuts, Boosting Digital Yuan’s Global Influence

TLDR

AnchorX launched the AxCNH, the first stablecoin tied to the international Chinese yuan (CNH).

The AxCNH stablecoin debuted at the Belt and Road Summit in Hong Kong, signaling China’s push into digital currencies.

AxCNH is designed to facilitate cross-border transactions, especially within countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative.

The AxCNH stablecoin is overcollateralized, backed 1:1 by fiat currency deposits or government debt instruments.

BDACS launched KRW1, a stablecoin pegged to the South Korean won, further advancing the global stablecoin race.

The global stablecoin market expanded this week with the debut of the first Chinese CNH stablecoin, the AxCNH. Developed by AnchorX, this yuan-pegged stablecoin aims to facilitate cross-border transactions, especially within China’s Belt and Road Initiative. The launch occurred at the Belt and Road Summit in Hong Kong, signaling a significant step for the Chinese financial sector.

AxCNH Stablecoin Launched at Belt and Road Summit

AnchorX unveiled its AxCNH stablecoin on Wednesday at the Belt and Road Summit in Hong Kong. The company designed the stablecoin to offer cross-border financial services, focusing on countries in China’s Belt and Road Initiative. This infrastructure project links China to the Middle East and Europe, expanding trade routes and increasing economic cooperation.

AnchorX’s move highlights China’s growing interest in stablecoins and blockchain technologies. With AxCNH, the company seeks to boost international demand for the Chinese yuan in global markets. By integrating the CNH stablecoin into the digital economy, China can enhance its currency’s presence outside its borders.

The stablecoin will aid in easing cross-border trade and provide an alternative to traditional fiat currency systems, which are often slow and expensive.

KRW1 Stablecoin Launches from South Korea

On Thursday, BDACS, a digital asset infrastructure company, launched the KRW1, a stablecoin tied to the South Korean won. Like AxCNH, KRW1 is an overcollateralized stablecoin, fully backed 1:1 by fiat currency deposits or government debt instruments. It aims to make the South Korean won more accessible in international markets.

The launch of KRW1 is part of South Korea’s broader strategy to digitize its national currency and expand its global financial footprint. The stablecoin provides a way for South Korean businesses and individuals to participate in blockchain-based financial ecosystems. This move strengthens the country’s digital finance infrastructure and encourages wider adoption of the won in global trade.

Stablecoins and Geo-Strategic Importance in the Global Economy

Stablecoins are becoming increasingly crucial in the global economy. As sovereign governments aim to digitize their fiat currencies, the demand for digital assets grows. The stablecoins like AxCNH and KRW1 make national currencies more accessible and help mitigate inflationary pressures.

By placing their currencies on blockchain rails, countries can improve cross-border payments. This helps boost international demand for their currency, which is often hindered by traditional financial systems. The result is increased economic influence and reduced reliance on slow and cumbersome legacy financial systems.

The post China’s CNH Stablecoin Debuts, Boosting Digital Yuan’s Global Influence appeared first on CoinCentral.