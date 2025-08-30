China’s CNPC Starts Feasibility Study on Stablecoin Cross-Border Payments

China National Petroleum Corporation, the state-owned energy group that ranks among the world’s largest oil producers, said it will conduct a feasibility study on using stablecoins for cross-border payments and settlements

Management told analysts during the company’s half-year results briefing that CNPC is monitoring the Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s forthcoming licensing regime for stablecoin issuers and will assess whether the tokens could reduce transaction costs and support wider use of the yuan in international trade.

