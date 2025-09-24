China’s exports are surging outside the US, pushing its trade surplus toward $1.2 trillion

Shipments from China are flooding markets outside the United States this year, and many governments are weighing how to respond without opening a new front in trade tensions. China’s exporters have kept moving goods during the 5 months of high US tariffs, pushing the country toward a $1.2 trillion trade surplus. With sales to the US restricted, factories have leaned on other buyers. Indian purchases reached an all-time high in August, Africa-bound shipments are on track for a yearly record, and sales to Southeast Asia have moved past their pandemic-era peak. That broad push is raising alarms. Officials across several regions are watching the damage to local producers and the political cost of provoking Beijing, which is the top trading partner for more than half of the world’s economies. So far, only Mexico has publicly threatened strong measures this year, floating tariffs of up to 50% on Chinese products, including auto parts, steel, and cars. 50 applications have been received by authorities in India in recent weeks to investigate alleged dumping from countries including Vietnam and China. Indonesia’s trade minister has vowed to monitor an influx of goods after viral videos showed Chinese vendors discussing plans to ship shirts and jeans for as low as 80 cents to major markets. Several governments are trying to shield their markets without direct penalties The trade minister in South Korea has advised against punitive tariffs on Chinese car exports and is seeking more investment instead. Chile and Ecuador have moved to impose targeted fees on low-cost imports after Chinese e-commerce platform Temu saw monthly active users in Latin America jump 143% since January. Brazil has threatened tougher steps, yet this summer it granted BYD Co Ltd, China’s biggest electric-car maker, a tariff-free window to ramp up production inside the country. Beijing is using a mix of outreach and pressure to limit pushback. Earlier this month, President Xi Jinping urged BRICS nations to speak with a voice against protectionism during a leaders’ call. Commerce Ministry officials warned Mexico to “think twice” before making a decision, signaling there would be consequences. At the same time, Trump is pressing NATO members to levy tariffs of up to 100% on China. Chinese officials say trade flows are within reasonable bounds and deny plans to dominate global markets. “When there’s demand from abroad, China exports accordingly,” Vice Finance Minister Liao Min said in July. The state-run People’s Daily also rejected Western complaints of “dumping,” arguing that exporters are not selling below cost. Analysts warn that a broader coalition against China would compound Beijing’s domestic problems, which include a long property slump and an aging population. Chinese exports triggered a pushback earlier Rising shipments have not translated into wider profits at home. Earnings at industrial firms fell 1.7% in the first seven months of the year as manufacturers, trying to cut overcapacity under Xi’s “anti-involution” drive, lowered prices to move more goods abroad. Those cuts are feeding into persistent deflation, which is on track to become the longest since China began opening up in the late 1970s. The export rush also runs counter to Beijing’s goal of shifting the economy toward stronger consumer spending. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has urged China to make supporting its households a central plank of its blueprint for the next five years. A policy document laying out those plans is expected to draw attention in the coming weeks. For Xi, the trade gamble may serve a larger purpose. Demonstrating that China can live with less demand from US buyers could bolster his position at a meeting with Trump in South Korea. The two biggest economies are still working on a possible deal, and a 90-day pause on tariffs as high as 145% is currently keeping tensions in check. Your crypto news deserves attention - KEY Difference Wire puts you on 250+ top sitesShipments from China are flooding markets outside the United States this year, and many governments are weighing how to respond without opening a new front in trade tensions. China’s exporters have kept moving goods during the 5 months of high US tariffs, pushing the country toward a $1.2 trillion trade surplus. With sales to the US restricted, factories have leaned on other buyers. Indian purchases reached an all-time high in August, Africa-bound shipments are on track for a yearly record, and sales to Southeast Asia have moved past their pandemic-era peak. That broad push is raising alarms. Officials across several regions are watching the damage to local producers and the political cost of provoking Beijing, which is the top trading partner for more than half of the world’s economies. So far, only Mexico has publicly threatened strong measures this year, floating tariffs of up to 50% on Chinese products, including auto parts, steel, and cars. 50 applications have been received by authorities in India in recent weeks to investigate alleged dumping from countries including Vietnam and China. Indonesia’s trade minister has vowed to monitor an influx of goods after viral videos showed Chinese vendors discussing plans to ship shirts and jeans for as low as 80 cents to major markets. Several governments are trying to shield their markets without direct penalties The trade minister in South Korea has advised against punitive tariffs on Chinese car exports and is seeking more investment instead. Chile and Ecuador have moved to impose targeted fees on low-cost imports after Chinese e-commerce platform Temu saw monthly active users in Latin America jump 143% since January. Brazil has threatened tougher steps, yet this summer it granted BYD Co Ltd, China’s biggest electric-car maker, a tariff-free window to ramp up production inside the country. Beijing is using a mix of outreach and pressure to limit pushback. Earlier this month, President Xi Jinping urged BRICS nations to speak with a voice against protectionism during a leaders’ call. Commerce Ministry officials warned Mexico to “think twice” before making a decision, signaling there would be consequences. At the same time, Trump is pressing NATO members to levy tariffs of up to 100% on China. Chinese officials say trade flows are within reasonable bounds and deny plans to dominate global markets. “When there’s demand from abroad, China exports accordingly,” Vice Finance Minister Liao Min said in July. The state-run People’s Daily also rejected Western complaints of “dumping,” arguing that exporters are not selling below cost. Analysts warn that a broader coalition against China would compound Beijing’s domestic problems, which include a long property slump and an aging population. Chinese exports triggered a pushback earlier Rising shipments have not translated into wider profits at home. Earnings at industrial firms fell 1.7% in the first seven months of the year as manufacturers, trying to cut overcapacity under Xi’s “anti-involution” drive, lowered prices to move more goods abroad. Those cuts are feeding into persistent deflation, which is on track to become the longest since China began opening up in the late 1970s. The export rush also runs counter to Beijing’s goal of shifting the economy toward stronger consumer spending. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has urged China to make supporting its households a central plank of its blueprint for the next five years. A policy document laying out those plans is expected to draw attention in the coming weeks. For Xi, the trade gamble may serve a larger purpose. Demonstrating that China can live with less demand from US buyers could bolster his position at a meeting with Trump in South Korea. The two biggest economies are still working on a possible deal, and a 90-day pause on tariffs as high as 145% is currently keeping tensions in check. Your crypto news deserves attention - KEY Difference Wire puts you on 250+ top sites

China’s exports are surging outside the US, pushing its trade surplus toward $1.2 trillion

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/24 03:50
1
1$0.013087+43.51%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.645-0.19%
Vice
VICE$0.03096-14.09%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08537+0.42%
CAR
CAR$0.007933-3.63%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10212+1.04%

Shipments from China are flooding markets outside the United States this year, and many governments are weighing how to respond without opening a new front in trade tensions.

China’s exporters have kept moving goods during the 5 months of high US tariffs, pushing the country toward a $1.2 trillion trade surplus. With sales to the US restricted, factories have leaned on other buyers. Indian purchases reached an all-time high in August, Africa-bound shipments are on track for a yearly record, and sales to Southeast Asia have moved past their pandemic-era peak.

That broad push is raising alarms. Officials across several regions are watching the damage to local producers and the political cost of provoking Beijing, which is the top trading partner for more than half of the world’s economies.

So far, only Mexico has publicly threatened strong measures this year, floating tariffs of up to 50% on Chinese products, including auto parts, steel, and cars.

50 applications have been received by authorities in India in recent weeks to investigate alleged dumping from countries including Vietnam and China.

Indonesia’s trade minister has vowed to monitor an influx of goods after viral videos showed Chinese vendors discussing plans to ship shirts and jeans for as low as 80 cents to major markets.

Several governments are trying to shield their markets without direct penalties

The trade minister in South Korea has advised against punitive tariffs on Chinese car exports and is seeking more investment instead. Chile and Ecuador have moved to impose targeted fees on low-cost imports after Chinese e-commerce platform Temu saw monthly active users in Latin America jump 143% since January.

Brazil has threatened tougher steps, yet this summer it granted BYD Co Ltd, China’s biggest electric-car maker, a tariff-free window to ramp up production inside the country.

Beijing is using a mix of outreach and pressure to limit pushback. Earlier this month, President Xi Jinping urged BRICS nations to speak with a voice against protectionism during a leaders’ call. Commerce Ministry officials warned Mexico to “think twice” before making a decision, signaling there would be consequences. At the same time, Trump is pressing NATO members to levy tariffs of up to 100% on China.

Chinese officials say trade flows are within reasonable bounds and deny plans to dominate global markets. “When there’s demand from abroad, China exports accordingly,” Vice Finance Minister Liao Min said in July. The state-run People’s Daily also rejected Western complaints of “dumping,” arguing that exporters are not selling below cost.

Analysts warn that a broader coalition against China would compound Beijing’s domestic problems, which include a long property slump and an aging population.

Chinese exports triggered a pushback earlier

Rising shipments have not translated into wider profits at home. Earnings at industrial firms fell 1.7% in the first seven months of the year as manufacturers, trying to cut overcapacity under Xi’s “anti-involution” drive, lowered prices to move more goods abroad. Those cuts are feeding into persistent deflation, which is on track to become the longest since China began opening up in the late 1970s.

The export rush also runs counter to Beijing’s goal of shifting the economy toward stronger consumer spending. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has urged China to make supporting its households a central plank of its blueprint for the next five years. A policy document laying out those plans is expected to draw attention in the coming weeks.

For Xi, the trade gamble may serve a larger purpose. Demonstrating that China can live with less demand from US buyers could bolster his position at a meeting with Trump in South Korea. The two biggest economies are still working on a possible deal, and a 90-day pause on tariffs as high as 145% is currently keeping tensions in check.

Your crypto news deserves attention - KEY Difference Wire puts you on 250+ top sites

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Fold Launches Bitcoin Credit Card with Stripe and Visa Partnership

Fold Launches Bitcoin Credit Card with Stripe and Visa Partnership

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016057-7.54%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/24 03:59
Partager
CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

The post CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An announcement was made by CME Group, the largest derivatives exchanger worldwide, revealed that it would introduce options for Solana and XRP futures. It is the latest addition to CME crypto derivatives as institutions and retail investors increase their demand for Solana and XRP. CME Expands Crypto Offerings With Solana and XRP Options Launch According to a press release, the launch is scheduled for October 13, 2025, pending regulatory approval. The new products will allow traders to access options on Solana, Micro Solana, XRP, and Micro XRP futures. Expiries will be offered on business days on a monthly, and quarterly basis to provide more flexibility to market players. CME Group said the contracts are designed to meet demand from institutions, hedge funds, and active retail traders. According to Giovanni Vicioso, the launch reflects high liquidity in Solana and XRP futures. Vicioso is the Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products for the CME Group. He noted that the new contracts will provide additional tools for risk management and exposure strategies. Recently, CME XRP futures registered record open interest amid ETF approval optimism, reinforcing confidence in contract demand. Cumberland, one of the leading liquidity providers, welcomed the development and said it highlights the shift beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. FalconX, another trading firm, added that rising digital asset treasuries are increasing the need for hedging tools on alternative tokens like Solana and XRP. High Record Trading Volumes Demand Solana and XRP Futures Solana futures and XRP continue to gain popularity since their launch earlier this year. According to CME official records, many have bought and sold more than 540,000 Solana futures contracts since March. A value that amounts to over $22 billion dollars. Solana contracts hit a record 9,000 contracts in August, worth $437 million. Open interest also set a record at 12,500 contracts.…
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000749+5.34%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0854+0.69%
XRP
XRP$2.8545+0.18%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:39
Partager
Ethereum is still workshopping its elevator pitch

Ethereum is still workshopping its elevator pitch

The post Ethereum is still workshopping its elevator pitch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from The Breakdown newsletter. To read more editions, subscribe “People will always respond better to a single idea expressed clearly. They tune out when Complexity begins to speak instead.” — Ken Segall When Steve Jobs met with the advertising experts at Chiat/Day to develop an ad for the new iMac, they asked him to pick a single new feature to highlight to consumers. He couldn’t, insisting instead that a 30-second TV ad was long enough to include the four or five features he thought everyone needed to know about. The agency executives argued that no one can remember four or five things, and urged him to choose a favorite. When Jobs refused, the legendary ad executive Lee Clow decided to make his colleagues’ point in a more tangible way. As later retold by Ken Segall, Clow tore five sheets of paper from his notepad and crumpled them into paper balls. Jobs watched until Clow said, “catch,” and tossed a single ball of paper across the table to him. Jobs caught it and tossed it back.  “That’s a good ad,” Clow explained. “Now catch this.” Clow threw all five paper balls at him and he didn’t catch any. “That’s a bad ad,” Clow told him. The demonstration appeared to work, because Jobs ended the meeting by giving Chiat/Day the go-ahead for a much simpler ad than the one he asked for at the start of the meeting. “Minimizing is the key to making a point stick,” Segall explains.  “Give [people] one idea and they nod their heads. Give them five and they simply scratch their heads.” Mixing messages Over the years, investors have been given many ideas on why they should invest in Ethereum: the World Computer, digital oil, yield-bearing internet bond, ultra-sound money, the app store of…
Threshold
T$0.01559+0.90%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1593+2.84%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0854+0.69%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 04:41
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Fold Launches Bitcoin Credit Card with Stripe and Visa Partnership

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

Ethereum is still workshopping its elevator pitch

Plasma announces airdrop for verified sale participants and early contributors

Best Cryptos to Invest in 2025: BullZilla, Bitcoin, and 5 Meme Coins Set for Big Moves