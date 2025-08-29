China’s Former Central Bank Chief Doubts Stability of Stablecoins

Par : Coincentral
2025/08/29 01:52
MAY
MAY$0.04501+1.25%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01921+1.64%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07559+3.57%

TLDR

  • Zhou Xiaochuan warns stablecoins may threaten China’s financial stability.

  • The global supply of stablecoins has doubled to $270 billion in just seven months.

  • Stablecoins could disrupt China’s capital controls and financial system.

  • Global stablecoin market could hit $1.8 trillion by 2028 as adoption grows.

Zhou Xiaochuan, former governor of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), has voiced concerns about the growing global stablecoin market. Speaking at a closed-door meeting in Beijing, Zhou warned that stablecoins could destabilize China’s financial system. His comments come as China is considering the adoption of yuan-backed stablecoins to compete with the U.S. dollar’s dominance.

Zhou’s caution contrasts with other policymakers who advocate for China to follow the U.S. in embracing stablecoins. He argued that the supposed advantages of stablecoins, such as reducing transaction costs and enabling faster cross-border payments, are exaggerated. According to Zhou, China’s existing retail payment systems, including Alipay, WeChat Pay, and the digital yuan, are already highly efficient and leave little room for improvement from stablecoins.

Rise of Stablecoins and Market Growth

The global supply of stablecoins has surged dramatically over the past few months. In just seven months, the total supply has doubled from $130 billion in January 2024 to approximately $270 billion. Experts predict that the market could reach a staggering $1.8 trillion by 2028 if current growth rates continue.

Stablecoins, particularly those backed by the U.S. dollar, are gaining significant traction due to their integration into decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms.

Supporters argue that stablecoins could enhance the efficiency of traditional payment systems and play a key role in the future of cross-border payments. However, critics like Zhou caution that the unregulated nature of stablecoins could lead to market manipulation and fraud.

China Resistance to Stablecoin Adoption

China’s resistance to stablecoins stems from concerns about its ability to maintain capital controls. Zhou emphasized that the widespread use of stablecoins would weaken China’s control over its financial markets, a key pillar of the country’s economic strategy. Stablecoins, by design, could bypass traditional banking systems and limit the effectiveness of capital controls.

Zhou also highlighted the risk of stablecoins becoming speculative assets. He argued that stablecoins could become vulnerable to manipulation and could be used as tools for financial speculation, further destabilizing markets. While global regulatory frameworks in places like the U.S., Hong Kong, and Singapore have made some progress, Zhou believes that they still lack the protections needed to ensure stablecoin stability and security.

The post China’s Former Central Bank Chief Doubts Stability of Stablecoins appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bitcoin Undervalued Compared To Gold, Fair Value At $126,000: JPMorgan

Bitcoin Undervalued Compared To Gold, Fair Value At $126,000: JPMorgan

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) analysts believe Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is trading below its fair value as its price volatility falls to historic lows, narrowing the asset's risk-read more
Bitcoin
BTC$112,099.91+0.14%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1025+1.81%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/29 01:22
Partager
Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

AFTER 2049 will be taking over the rooftop of Singapore’s iconic Marina Bay Sands
Partager
PANews2022/09/19 10:00
Partager
NetApp Inc. ($NTAP) Stock: Q1 2026 Earnings and All-Flash Growth

NetApp Inc. ($NTAP) Stock: Q1 2026 Earnings and All-Flash Growth

TLDR Q1 revenue reached $1.56 billion, up 1% YoY, beating expectations. All-flash array revenue rose 6% to $893 million, securing #1 market share. Public cloud services grew 33% YoY excluding Spot. Record cash flow from operations hit $673 million, free cash flow $620 million. Shares dropped 6% after a cautious Q2 outlook. NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: [...] The post NetApp Inc. ($NTAP) Stock: Q1 2026 Earnings and All-Flash Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.0758+1.22%
FLOW
FLOW$0.4116+5.56%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02532-0.78%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/29 02:36
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bitcoin Undervalued Compared To Gold, Fair Value At $126,000: JPMorgan

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

NetApp Inc. ($NTAP) Stock: Q1 2026 Earnings and All-Flash Growth

Aave lanceert RWA stablecoin platform Horizon

Top Crypto to Buy Now: Why Pepeto Leads the Best Memecoins for the Bull Run