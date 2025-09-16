China’s Next Technology Holding Plans $500M Stock Sale to Boost Bitcoin Stash

Par : CoinPedia
2025/09/16 18:24
Bitcoin
BTC$115,385.8+0.52%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08806-2.95%
Boost
BOOST$0.07944-10.60%
China’s Next Technology Holding Plans $500M Stock Sale to Boost Bitcoin Stash

The post China’s Next Technology Holding Plans $500M Stock Sale to Boost Bitcoin Stash appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Next Technology Holding, China’s largest corporate bitcoin holder 2025, is planning to sell up to $500 million of its stock to buy more BTC and cover other business needs. The Nasdaq-listed company already owns 5,833 Bitcoin, worth around $671 million, making it the 15th-largest corporate Bitcoin holder in the world. Even with big paper profits from earlier purchases, the company is showing it wants to keep growing its Bitcoin stash.

How the Plan Works

Next Technology filed with U.S. regulators, saying the money raised from the stock sale would be used for general corporate purposes, with Bitcoin purchases at the top of the list. If the company uses half of the $500 million for Bitcoin, it could buy more than 2,100 BTC, bringing its total holdings to over 8,000 BTC.

This move is part of a larger trend where companies use stocks, loans, or other financial tools to buy Bitcoin. This year alone, the number of public companies holding BTC has nearly doubled to 190 companies as per data, and together they now own over 1 million BTC, which is more than 5% of all Bitcoin in circulation.

Market Reaction and Crypto Effects

Next Technology’s stock fell about 12% after the announcement, mainly because investors worried about the impact of issuing new shares. But the company has already made huge gains on its Bitcoin purchases. It bought its Bitcoin at an average price of $31,386, and with BTC now around $115,000, the holdings show a paper profit of more than 266%.

  • Also Read :
  •   Tom Lee Says Bitcoin, Ethereum, and NASDAQ 100 Are Set to Soar After Fed Rate Cuts
  •   ,

Corporate buying like this can reduce the number of Bitcoins available on exchanges, creating a supply squeeze. With only about 5% of Bitcoin left to mine, more corporate demand could push prices higher. Companies like Metaplanet and Semler Scientific are setting very high Bitcoin goals, 210,000 BTC and 105,000 BTC, showing how much influence corporate buying could have on the market.

Why This Matters for Crypto

This development is bigger than one company’s play. It shows how Bitcoin is moving deeper into corporate balance sheet strategy, no longer just the domain of U.S. giants like MicroStrategy. A Chinese-linked firm ramping up BTC exposure also challenges the idea that Beijing’s crypto stance stifles adoption completely; corporates are finding pathways to embrace digital assets globally.

If Next Technology follows through, it not only strengthens Bitcoin’s case as a strategic reserve asset but also signals to Wall Street and Asia alike that treasury allocation to BTC is becoming mainstream.

Never Miss a Beat in the Crypto World!

Stay ahead with breaking news, expert analysis, and real-time updates on the latest trends in Bitcoin, altcoins, DeFi, NFTs, and more.

bell icon Subscribe to News
subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

FAQs

What is Next Technology Holding’s Bitcoin strategy?

Next Technology plans to sell $500M in stock to buy more Bitcoin, aiming to grow its current 5,833 BTC holdings. This reinforces Bitcoin as a key corporate reserve asset.

How does corporate Bitcoin buying affect the market?

Large corporate purchases reduce exchange supply, creating scarcity. With only 5% of Bitcoin left to mine, increased demand can push prices higher long-term.

Do Chinese companies own Bitcoin despite government restrictions?

Yes. Next Technology, a Nasdaq-listed firm with Chinese roots, holds billions in BTC, showing global firms can embrace Bitcoin despite local regulatory challenges.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Pantera’s Dan Morehead Confirms $1.1 Billion Solana Bet as Biggest Position

Pantera’s Dan Morehead Confirms $1.1 Billion Solana Bet as Biggest Position

Pantera Capital is doubling down on Solana, with founder Dan Morehead revealing the hedge fund has invested $1.1 billion into the blockchain’s token. In an interview with CNBC, he said Solana has outperformed Bitcoin over the past four years.Visit Website
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01358-0.43%
FUND
FUND$0.0238--%
Partager
The Crypto Basic2025/09/16 18:08
Partager
Crypto could be used as an asset for mortgage in 2025: Here's why

Crypto could be used as an asset for mortgage in 2025: Here's why

Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Director William Pulte ordered federal mortgage firms Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to begin considering cryptocurrency in risk assessments when issuing mortgages to customers.
SphereX
HERE$0.00025+32.27%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003108-9.80%
Partager
Fxstreet2025/06/27 09:05
Partager
Pantera Capital CEO Says Ripple Is Going After SWIFT on CNBC

Pantera Capital CEO Says Ripple Is Going After SWIFT on CNBC

Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead, in a recent live interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box, highlighted Ripple’s ambitious goal of challenging the global banking messaging giant, SWIFT. During the interview, Morehead discussed the growing landscape of blockchain projects and their varied applications.Visit Website
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0176-5.37%
Partager
The Crypto Basic2025/09/16 16:25
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Pantera’s Dan Morehead Confirms $1.1 Billion Solana Bet as Biggest Position

Crypto could be used as an asset for mortgage in 2025: Here's why

Pantera Capital CEO Says Ripple Is Going After SWIFT on CNBC

Shytoshi Kusama Denies Abandoning Shiba Inu

Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose