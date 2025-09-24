The post China’s shipments surge outside the US appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shipments from China are flooding markets outside the United States this year, and many governments are weighing how to respond without opening a new front in trade tensions. China’s exporters have kept moving goods during the 5 months of high US tariffs, pushing the country toward a $1.2 trillion trade surplus. With sales to the US restricted, factories have leaned on other buyers. Indian purchases reached an all-time high in August, Africa-bound shipments are on track for a yearly record, and sales to Southeast Asia have moved past their pandemic-era peak. That broad push is raising alarms. Officials across several regions are watching the damage to local producers and the political cost of provoking Beijing, which is the top trading partner for more than half of the world’s economies. So far, only Mexico has publicly threatened strong measures this year, floating tariffs of up to 50% on Chinese products, including auto parts, steel, and cars. 50 applications have been received by authorities in India in recent weeks to investigate alleged dumping from countries including Vietnam and China. Indonesia’s trade minister has vowed to monitor an influx of goods after viral videos showed Chinese vendors discussing plans to ship shirts and jeans for as low as 80 cents to major markets. Several governments are trying to shield their markets without direct penalties The trade minister in South Korea has advised against punitive tariffs on Chinese car exports and is seeking more investment instead. Chile and Ecuador have moved to impose targeted fees on low-cost imports after Chinese e-commerce platform Temu saw monthly active users in Latin America jump 143% since January. Brazil has threatened tougher steps, yet this summer it granted BYD Co Ltd, China’s biggest electric-car maker, a tariff-free window to ramp up production inside the country. Beijing is using a… The post China’s shipments surge outside the US appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shipments from China are flooding markets outside the United States this year, and many governments are weighing how to respond without opening a new front in trade tensions. China’s exporters have kept moving goods during the 5 months of high US tariffs, pushing the country toward a $1.2 trillion trade surplus. With sales to the US restricted, factories have leaned on other buyers. Indian purchases reached an all-time high in August, Africa-bound shipments are on track for a yearly record, and sales to Southeast Asia have moved past their pandemic-era peak. That broad push is raising alarms. Officials across several regions are watching the damage to local producers and the political cost of provoking Beijing, which is the top trading partner for more than half of the world’s economies. So far, only Mexico has publicly threatened strong measures this year, floating tariffs of up to 50% on Chinese products, including auto parts, steel, and cars. 50 applications have been received by authorities in India in recent weeks to investigate alleged dumping from countries including Vietnam and China. Indonesia’s trade minister has vowed to monitor an influx of goods after viral videos showed Chinese vendors discussing plans to ship shirts and jeans for as low as 80 cents to major markets. Several governments are trying to shield their markets without direct penalties The trade minister in South Korea has advised against punitive tariffs on Chinese car exports and is seeking more investment instead. Chile and Ecuador have moved to impose targeted fees on low-cost imports after Chinese e-commerce platform Temu saw monthly active users in Latin America jump 143% since January. Brazil has threatened tougher steps, yet this summer it granted BYD Co Ltd, China’s biggest electric-car maker, a tariff-free window to ramp up production inside the country. Beijing is using a…

China’s shipments surge outside the US

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 04:48
1
1$0.013146+26.33%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08549-0.60%
CAR
CAR$0.007941-3.64%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016013-6.91%

Shipments from China are flooding markets outside the United States this year, and many governments are weighing how to respond without opening a new front in trade tensions.

China’s exporters have kept moving goods during the 5 months of high US tariffs, pushing the country toward a $1.2 trillion trade surplus. With sales to the US restricted, factories have leaned on other buyers. Indian purchases reached an all-time high in August, Africa-bound shipments are on track for a yearly record, and sales to Southeast Asia have moved past their pandemic-era peak.

That broad push is raising alarms. Officials across several regions are watching the damage to local producers and the political cost of provoking Beijing, which is the top trading partner for more than half of the world’s economies.

So far, only Mexico has publicly threatened strong measures this year, floating tariffs of up to 50% on Chinese products, including auto parts, steel, and cars.

50 applications have been received by authorities in India in recent weeks to investigate alleged dumping from countries including Vietnam and China.

Indonesia’s trade minister has vowed to monitor an influx of goods after viral videos showed Chinese vendors discussing plans to ship shirts and jeans for as low as 80 cents to major markets.

Several governments are trying to shield their markets without direct penalties

The trade minister in South Korea has advised against punitive tariffs on Chinese car exports and is seeking more investment instead. Chile and Ecuador have moved to impose targeted fees on low-cost imports after Chinese e-commerce platform Temu saw monthly active users in Latin America jump 143% since January.

Brazil has threatened tougher steps, yet this summer it granted BYD Co Ltd, China’s biggest electric-car maker, a tariff-free window to ramp up production inside the country.

Beijing is using a mix of outreach and pressure to limit pushback. Earlier this month, President Xi Jinping urged BRICS nations to speak with a voice against protectionism during a leaders’ call. Commerce Ministry officials warned Mexico to “think twice” before making a decision, signaling there would be consequences. At the same time, Trump is pressing NATO members to levy tariffs of up to 100% on China.

Chinese officials say trade flows are within reasonable bounds and deny plans to dominate global markets. “When there’s demand from abroad, China exports accordingly,” Vice Finance Minister Liao Min said in July. The state-run People’s Daily also rejected Western complaints of “dumping,” arguing that exporters are not selling below cost.

Analysts warn that a broader coalition against China would compound Beijing’s domestic problems, which include a long property slump and an aging population.

Chinese exports triggered a pushback earlier

Rising shipments have not translated into wider profits at home. Earnings at industrial firms fell 1.7% in the first seven months of the year as manufacturers, trying to cut overcapacity under Xi’s “anti-involution” drive, lowered prices to move more goods abroad. Those cuts are feeding into persistent deflation, which is on track to become the longest since China began opening up in the late 1970s.

The export rush also runs counter to Beijing’s goal of shifting the economy toward stronger consumer spending. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has urged China to make supporting its households a central plank of its blueprint for the next five years. A policy document laying out those plans is expected to draw attention in the coming weeks.

For Xi, the trade gamble may serve a larger purpose. Demonstrating that China can live with less demand from US buyers could bolster his position at a meeting with Trump in South Korea. The two biggest economies are still working on a possible deal, and a 90-day pause on tariffs as high as 145% is currently keeping tensions in check.

If you’re reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/chinas-shipments-surge-outside-the-us/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Cardano (ADA) Releases New Roadmap – Here’s What They Have Planned

Cardano (ADA) Releases New Roadmap – Here’s What They Have Planned

The Cardano (ADA) Foundation detailed its new roadmap in its latest report. Here's what you need to know. Continue Reading: Cardano (ADA) Releases New Roadmap – Here’s What They Have Planned
SphereX
HERE$0.000219+4.28%
Cardano
ADA$0.8106-1.65%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/24 04:49
Partager
DOGE ETF Hype Fades as Whales Sell and Traders Await Decline

DOGE ETF Hype Fades as Whales Sell and Traders Await Decline

The post DOGE ETF Hype Fades as Whales Sell and Traders Await Decline appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Leading meme coin Dogecoin (DOGE) has struggled to gain momentum despite excitement surrounding the anticipated launch of a US-listed Dogecoin ETF this week. On-chain data reveals a decline in whale participation and a general uptick in coin selloffs across exchanges, hinting at the possibility of a deeper price pullback in the coming days. Sponsored Sponsored DOGE Faces Decline as Whales Hold Back, Traders Sell The market is anticipating the launch of Rex-Osprey’s Dogecoin ETF (DOJE) tomorrow, which is expected to give traditional investors direct exposure to Dogecoin’s price movements.  However, DOGE’s price performance has remained muted ahead of the milestone, signaling a lack of enthusiasm from traders. According to on-chain analytics platform Nansen, whale accumulation has slowed notably over the past week. Large investors, with wallets containing DOGE coins worth more than $1 million, appear unconvinced by the ETF narrative and have reduced their holdings by over 4% in the past week.  For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. Dogecoin Whale Activity. Source: Nansen When large holders reduce their accumulation, it signals a bearish shift in market sentiment. This reduced DOGE demand from significant players can lead to decreased buying pressure, potentially resulting in price stagnation or declines in the near term. Sponsored Sponsored Furthermore, DOGE’s exchange reserve has risen steadily in the past week, suggesting that more traders are transferring DOGE to exchanges with the intent to sell. As of this writing, the altcoin’s exchange balance sits at 28 billion DOGE, climbing by 12% in the past seven days. DOGE Balance on Exchanges. Source: Glassnode A rising exchange balance indicates that holders are moving their assets to trading platforms to sell rather than to hold. This influx of coins onto exchanges increases the available supply in…
NEAR
NEAR$2.944-1.37%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.89-5.29%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08542-0.52%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 05:07
Partager
Senator Claims New Bill Will Tackle Crypto ATM Scams and Market Issues

Senator Claims New Bill Will Tackle Crypto ATM Scams and Market Issues

As the U.S. Senate prepares to vote on a landmark legislation to regulate the digital asset market, concerns about cryptocurrency fraud, particularly involving Bitcoin ATMs, have taken center stage. Lawmakers are now contemplating measures to curb scam activities that target vulnerable investors, especially seniors, amid ongoing debates over crypto regulation and the future of blockchain-based [...]
Union
U$0.010295-5.72%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12421+1.92%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000019--%
Partager
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/24 05:06
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Cardano (ADA) Releases New Roadmap – Here’s What They Have Planned

DOGE ETF Hype Fades as Whales Sell and Traders Await Decline

Senator Claims New Bill Will Tackle Crypto ATM Scams and Market Issues

CFTC launches tokenized initiative allowing derivatives traders to post stablecoins as collateral

Is Pepeto The Best Crypto Investment Over Dogecoin And Pepe Coin? All Signs Point To : YES