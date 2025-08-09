China’s Stablecoin Whiplash: From Quiet Exploration to Sudden Crackdown

A newly published report says Chinese regulators have told local brokers and think tanks to halt publishing research or holding seminars that promote stablecoins.

Beijing’s Stablecoin Experiment Ends in a Hard Stop

This week, accounts from the Financial Times (FT) and Bloomberg offered a layered look at Beijing’s shifting posture on the asset class. Early in the week, the FT report revealed that despite China’s sweeping crypto ban and its ongoing rollout of the digital yuan, officials have quietly studied stablecoin models as tools to limit capital outflows and upgrade cross-border payments.

According to sources, regulators have sought expert input on designing a yuan-linked stablecoin, weighing potential efficiency gains against the danger of accelerating capital flight. Interest has grown following Hong Kong’s new licensing framework for fiat-backed stablecoins, which took effect Aug. 1, as policymakers debate whether a state-backed token could operate alongside the central bank digital currency (CBDC).

By Friday, Bloomberg reported a sharper turn: financial authorities directed mainland brokers, think tanks, and other groups to stop circulating research or organizing events tied to stablecoins, citing concerns over fraud, illicit fundraising, and crowd-fueled speculation. The decision followed brisk OTC crypto activity—roughly $75 billion in trades during the first nine months of 2024—and a string of local risk alerts.

Still, the picture is not entirely closed. Bloomberg further noted that the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) Governor Pan Gongsheng recently acknowledged stablecoins’ potential to reshape global finance, highlighting the tension between strict domestic oversight and China’s ambitions to counter the U.S. dollar’s global influence. The report’s authors, like those at the FT, cited “people familiar with the matter.” The move arrives amid renewed chatter over whether Beijing’s stance on digital assets is beginning to soften.