China’s Stablecoin Whiplash: From Quiet Exploration to Sudden Crackdown

Par : Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/09 01:30
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14182-2.32%
THINK Token
THINK$0.01517-11.39%

A newly published report says Chinese regulators have told local brokers and think tanks to halt publishing research or holding seminars that promote stablecoins.

Beijing’s Stablecoin Experiment Ends in a Hard Stop

This week, accounts from the Financial Times (FT) and Bloomberg offered a layered look at Beijing’s shifting posture on the asset class. Early in the week, the FT report revealed that despite China’s sweeping crypto ban and its ongoing rollout of the digital yuan, officials have quietly studied stablecoin models as tools to limit capital outflows and upgrade cross-border payments.

According to sources, regulators have sought expert input on designing a yuan-linked stablecoin, weighing potential efficiency gains against the danger of accelerating capital flight. Interest has grown following Hong Kong’s new licensing framework for fiat-backed stablecoins, which took effect Aug. 1, as policymakers debate whether a state-backed token could operate alongside the central bank digital currency (CBDC).

By Friday, Bloomberg reported a sharper turn: financial authorities directed mainland brokers, think tanks, and other groups to stop circulating research or organizing events tied to stablecoins, citing concerns over fraud, illicit fundraising, and crowd-fueled speculation. The decision followed brisk OTC crypto activity—roughly $75 billion in trades during the first nine months of 2024—and a string of local risk alerts.

Still, the picture is not entirely closed. Bloomberg further noted that the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) Governor Pan Gongsheng recently acknowledged stablecoins’ potential to reshape global finance, highlighting the tension between strict domestic oversight and China’s ambitions to counter the U.S. dollar’s global influence. The report’s authors, like those at the FT, cited “people familiar with the matter.” The move arrives amid renewed chatter over whether Beijing’s stance on digital assets is beginning to soften.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences of the attack

Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences of the attack

PANews reported on June 19 that Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences for the attack.
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0902+23.56%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 13:04
Partager
North Korean developers hijack dormant Waves repository, plant credential-stealing code in wallet update

North Korean developers hijack dormant Waves repository, plant credential-stealing code in wallet update

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cryptoslate, a North Korean developer has obtained advanced permissions in the Keeper-Wallet code base of Waves Protocol. The account "AhegaoXXX" has pushed
Waves
WAVES$1.4385+7.68%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0902+23.56%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02596-4.59%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 17:05
Partager
Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Recently, as Astar Network founder Sota Watanabe visited China, PANews met with him for an exclusive interview. Sota shared his personal experiences and the development journey of the Astar project, revealing details about the eagerly anticipated "Sony Chain."
MetYa
MET$0.2259-1.22%
Major
MAJOR$0.1565-3.63%
Partager
PANews2024/06/21 11:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences of the attack

North Korean developers hijack dormant Waves repository, plant credential-stealing code in wallet update

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss

Live Utility: Cold Wallet Pays You Now, While Ethereum Waits on $15K and Tron’s Volume Hits 11 Billion