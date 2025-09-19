The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers on Friday kicked off a full-scale investigation into what it describes as discriminatory U.S. trade policies targeting chip supply in the country’s auto sector, according to a formal statement seen by Cryptopolitan. Automakers are being asked to send in their official feedback beginning October 13, marking a new front […]The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers on Friday kicked off a full-scale investigation into what it describes as discriminatory U.S. trade policies targeting chip supply in the country’s auto sector, according to a formal statement seen by Cryptopolitan. Automakers are being asked to send in their official feedback beginning October 13, marking a new front […]

China’s top auto group kicked off full-scale investigation of U.S. chip trade discrimination

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/19 20:37
Union
U$0.014126-0.80%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Suilend
SEND$0.5251-6.64%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10605-4.58%

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers on Friday kicked off a full-scale investigation into what it describes as discriminatory U.S. trade policies targeting chip supply in the country’s auto sector, according to a formal statement seen by Cryptopolitan.

Automakers are being asked to send in their official feedback beginning October 13, marking a new front in the chip war between China and the United States.

The probe comes directly after China’s Ministry of Commerce opened its own investigation into U.S. chip dumping and trade bias on September 13, timed just before new trade talks between the two sides started in Spain.

The auto group’s move is viewed as part of a larger government-led effort to evaluate the damage caused by U.S. tech restrictions. It also comes as tensions heat up between Washington and Beijing over Nvidia chips, AI dominance, and access to advanced compute hardware.

Just days before the car group’s announcement, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson slammed China on CNBC’s Squawk Box, calling the country an “adversary” and accusing it of stealing American IP.

“They steal our intellectual property,” Mike said. “They have no regard whatsoever for U.S. trademark law or any of the other provisions that make for fair trade agreements. It is not the fault of the United States that there are these strained relations.”

China halts Nvidia chip sales as officials ramp pressure

Hours before Mike’s comments aired, the Cyberspace Administration of China reportedly ordered domestic tech companies to stop buying Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D, a GPU model custom-built for the country.

That update was reported by the Financial Times, which cited people briefed on the decision. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, while speaking to reporters at an event in London that same day, gave a measured response.

“We can only be in service of a market if a country wants us to be,” Jensen said. “I’m disappointed with what I see, but they have larger agendas to work out between China and the United States.”

The bigger picture is that China’s local AI ecosystem is moving to fill the gap. On Thursday, Huawei introduced new AI compute infrastructure using its own Ascend chip lineup, touting them as the “world’s most powerful” in the training space, as Cryptopolitan reported.

SemiAnalysis, a U.S.-based tech research firm, found back in April that Huawei’s CloudMatrix system beat out Nvidia’s AI compute platform on several performance metrics, despite each Ascend processor offering only one-third the power of Nvidia’s chips. Huawei made up for that by interconnecting five times as many chips.

At the same time, newer players like DeepSeek are signaling support for domestic hardware. The AI start-up said its latest model will work with China’s “next generation” AI chips.

And it’s not just small firms making the switch. Alibaba and Baidu have also started using their own internally built processors for some of their AI model training workloads — reducing, but not eliminating, their reliance on Nvidia.

Analysts say China is using chip market as trade leverage

Trade analysts now believe the entire move, from the Nvidia chip ban to the automotive chip probe, may be part of a larger negotiation play. AJ Kourabi, a tech analyst at SemiAnalysis, said the strategy appears to be an effort to gain leverage in ongoing U.S.-China tariff discussions.

“The move is likely to be a negotiation tactic as part of a broader set of discussions involving other topics, including tariffs,” AJ said. “China is no doubt trying to encourage and establish silicon self sovereignty, while also getting the best possible chip in the meantime.”

Ironically, while Beijing clamps down on U.S. chips, Washington is now signaling the opposite. The Biden administration — once fully committed to blocking China’s access to advanced U.S. processors — is reportedly considering approving the export of Nvidia chips more powerful than the current H20 model.

This is a dramatic reversal. Under Donald Trump, who is now back in the White House, the U.S. sharply ramped up chip export controls to limit China’s access to AI compute and crypto mining hardware. That momentum carried into the early Biden years. Now, the White House appears to be walking it back.

Your crypto news deserves attention - KEY Difference Wire puts you on 250+ top sites

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
Solana
SOL$240.3-2.96%
Capverse
CAP$0.15296-2.90%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.224976-1.72%
Partager
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
Partager
Google: To maintain leadership in AI, the patent system must evolve

Google: To maintain leadership in AI, the patent system must evolve

PANews reported on September 19 that Google (GOOG.O): In order to maintain its leadership in artificial intelligence, the patent system must evolve.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1421-3.98%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1507-0.19%
Partager
PANews2025/09/19 21:41
Partager
Listed company Mega Matrix increased its holdings of ENA by $3 million, bringing its total holdings to approximately $6 million.

Listed company Mega Matrix increased its holdings of ENA by $3 million, bringing its total holdings to approximately $6 million.

PANews reported on September 19th that Mega Matrix Inc. ( MPU ) announced it has accumulated approximately $ 6 million in ENA tokens , with an additional $ 3 million invested in the past week, totaling 8.46 million ENA tokens at an average cost of $ 0.7165 per token. The company stated it will continue to increase its holdings weekly based on market conditions, furthering its stablecoin governance token ( DAT ) reserve strategy. Mega Matrix , headquartered in Singapore, also operates the short video platform FlexTV .
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01363-5.67%
Ethena
ENA$0.6671-4.42%
Partager
PANews2025/09/19 20:55
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Google: To maintain leadership in AI, the patent system must evolve

Listed company Mega Matrix increased its holdings of ENA by $3 million, bringing its total holdings to approximately $6 million.

Poland Debuts First Bitcoin ETF in Eastern Europe – Can Bitcoin Hyper Follow With 10x Gains?

Dogecoin ETF Taps $6 Million on Debut: How High Can the Price Climb?