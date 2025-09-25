YMTC, China’s top flash memory maker, intends to expand into DRAM production,  including HBM chips, amid tightened U.S. export controls.YMTC, China’s top flash memory maker, intends to expand into DRAM production,  including HBM chips, amid tightened U.S. export controls.

China’s top flash memory maker to expand into DRAM production

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/25 15:54
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
CHIPS Protocol
CHIPS$0.00043-12.24%
Union
U$0.009978+0.24%

Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC), China’s top flash memory chipmaker, plans to expand into making DRAM chips. The plan includes making advanced versions that will be used to make artificial intelligence chipsets.

The U.S. increased export regulations in December to limit Beijing’s access to high-bandwidth memory (HBM), a specialized type of DRAM required to create an AI chip. The state-backed chipmaker’s action highlights China’s increasing need to increase its capacity to produce advanced processors.

YMTC launches new venture

YMTC chairman Chen Nanxiang led this new venture, which was established last week with a registered capital of 20.7 billion yuan ($2.9 billion). According to Chinese corporate data source Oichacha, YMTC held a 50.2% stake in the partnership, with the remaining ownership being held by state-run Hubei Changsheng Phase III Investment Development Co.

The new business would handle every step of the integrated circuit supply chain, from design and production to sales. The disclosure omitted information about the products it will produce.

Jukan, a Korean Analyst, stated that the move by YMTC to use DRAM for HBM is not exclusive to one business. He believed that YMTC is collaborating on HBM development wth ChangXin Memory Technology (CXMT).

The initiative coincides with significant shifts in the global memory chip business as Chinese big tech companies like YMTC and ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) challenge established firms like US memory chip leader Micron Technology and South Korean giants like Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix.

YMTC expands production capacity

Earlier this month, Yangtze Memory Technologies Co. opened a new entity to build a third chip factory in Wuhan. According to Morgan Stanley, by the end of 2024, the two YMTC existing firms in Wuhan, which focus on NAND chips, had the capacity to create 160,000 12-inch wafers per month, with an additional 65,000 wafers anticipated this year.

YMTC was added to the U.S. entity list in 2022. The company has played a key role in China’s push for flash memory chip self-sufficiency. The nation had previously relied mostly on imports from Japan, South Korea, and the United States. 

The Bureau of Industry and Security, U.S. Department of Commerce, released a report on December 2, 2024, to the People’s Republic of China (PRC). The report announced China’s capability to produce advanced-node semiconductors for the next generation of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced computing.

Despite US sanctions, the YMTC has made strides in its NAND technology. Its 3D NAND chip, which featured its revolutionary Xtacking4.0 memory chip design earlier this year, was a major technological advance for the business.

In March, YMTC announced around 20 additional patents for methods that can optimize chip-stacking designs and increase processing efficiency. YMTC remained privately owned, with a valuation of 161 billion yuan ($22.5 billion) despite experiencing a loss of 84 million yuan ($11.8 million) in the first nine months of 2024.

US government waivers allowed Samsung and SK Hynix to freely transport necessary manufacturing equipment to their facilities in mainland China. The waivers are expected to expire by the end of the year. Samsung and SK Hynix, which make a huge share of their DRAM chips and NAND on the mainland, would need to apply for individual licences to ship US-origin chipmaking tools to China.

According to data from research firm TrendForce, YMTC had a revenue share of 8.1% in the first quarter of this year, placing it sixth in the global NAND market. At 31.9%, 16.6%, and 15.4%, respectively, Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron held the largest shares. The SSD enterprise demand is strong in the fourth quarter, pushing the NAND Flash capacity.

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

2,000,000,000 Dogecoin Bought in 48 Hours as DOGE Millionaires Reload

2,000,000,000 Dogecoin Bought in 48 Hours as DOGE Millionaires Reload

Dogecoin millionaires grab $480 million worth of DOGE ahead of potential 25% price rally
DOGE
DOGE$0.23202-3.93%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/25 16:27
Partager
How Low Can Bitcoin Price Drop Next? Key Levels to Watch!

How Low Can Bitcoin Price Drop Next? Key Levels to Watch!

The post How Low Can Bitcoin Price Drop Next? Key Levels to Watch! appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Bitcoin’s price action is capturing traders’ attention after dropping below the crucial $112,000 mark. This has led to the burning question: how low can Bitcoin go? So, giving a brief overview, in the past 24 hours, BTC price slipped 0.56% to $111,872.56, extending a week-long slide. Growing volatility, heavy liquidations, and macroeconomic jitters have put …
Bitcoin
BTC$111,606.32-1.06%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/09/25 17:30
Partager
The Meme Coin Economy Just Flipped: MAGAX Leads With AI and 16,600% Forecasts

The Meme Coin Economy Just Flipped: MAGAX Leads With AI and 16,600% Forecasts

The meme coin economy is shifting fast, and MAGAX leads with AI tools and explosive 16,600% forecasts. This makes it one of the best presale to watch in 2025.
Memecoin
MEME$0.002265-3.57%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1216-2.17%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/09/25 16:44
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

2,000,000,000 Dogecoin Bought in 48 Hours as DOGE Millionaires Reload

How Low Can Bitcoin Price Drop Next? Key Levels to Watch!

The Meme Coin Economy Just Flipped: MAGAX Leads With AI and 16,600% Forecasts

Bitcoin (BTC) Teeters at $112,000: Will This Key Support Level Hold?

Upcoming Fusaka upgrade will be critical for Layer-2 scalability, Vitalik Buterin