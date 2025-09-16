Chinese Bitcoin treasury firm eyes selling $500M of stock for BTC

Bitcoin
Next Technology Holding, China’s largest Bitcoin treasury firm, said it may buy more Bitcoin after filing to sell up to $500 million worth of common stock to fund additional purchases.

China’s largest corporate Bitcoin treasury firm, Next Technology Holding, says it is looking to sell up to $500 million of its common stock to buy more Bitcoin and for other purposes.

“We intend to use the net proceeds from the sale of any securities offered under this prospectus for general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, the acquisition of Bitcoin,” the software company said in a filing to the US securities regulator on Monday. 

Next Technology currently holds 5,833 Bitcoin worth $671.8 million — making it the 15th largest Bitcoin treasury firm — higher than David Bailey’s KindlyMD, Semler Scientific, and GameStop, BitcoinTreasuries.NET data shows.

