Chinese Company Makes $1 Crypto Bet

2025/09/25
Bitcoin
  • 24 September 2025
  • |
  • 23:05

Chinese EV charging company Jiuzi Holdings shocked markets this week after unveiling plans to funnel as much as $1 billion into digital assets, sending its Nasdaq-listed stock (JZXN) soaring more than 40% in premarket trading.

The Hangzhou-based operator, best known for its network of DC fast chargers in smaller Chinese cities, said the initiative marks a shift toward using bitcoin, ethereum, and BNB as reserve assets. Management framed the move not as speculation, but as a hedge against global economic uncertainty — a strategy increasingly adopted by corporates looking to shield balance sheets from volatility in traditional markets.

Guardrails and Oversight

Unlike some firms that manage tokens in-house, Jiuzi stressed it will outsource custody to external providers with robust security credentials. A new Crypto Asset Risk Committee, led by CFO Huijie Gao, will oversee the portfolio and provide regular updates to both the board and the SEC through Form 6-K filings. Any expansion beyond the initial three assets will require renewed board approval.

Leadership Shift and Strategic Outlook

Coinciding with the announcement, Jiuzi named blockchain and AI veteran Dr. Doug Buerger as its new chief operating officer. He will spearhead the treasury program while helping integrate digital finance strategies with Jiuzi’s core business. CEO Tao Li said the goal is to “safeguard and enhance long-term shareholder value,” underscoring that the treasury move is meant to complement, not replace, the company’s energy infrastructure operations.

A Growing Trend

Jiuzi’s decision puts it among a small but growing group of non-financial companies embracing crypto as part of their treasury management. With up to $1 billion authorized for deployment, the firm’s pivot highlights how digital assets are gaining traction well beyond the finance and tech sectors.

Whether this gamble pays off may hinge on execution and market conditions, but for now, investor enthusiasm is clear — Jiuzi has instantly become one of the most watched corporate entrants in the digital asset space.

