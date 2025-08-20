Chinese EV maker Xpeng posts record quarterly revenue as deliveries surge despite price war

Par : Coinstats
2025/08/20 04:40
Threshold
T$0.01578-3.66%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10029-1.57%
PlugToken
PLUG$0.00003836-5.91%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03661-2.37%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1127-4.97%

Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng has forecast that its revenue will almost double in the third quarter, after reporting record sales and a sharply reduced loss.

The Guangzhou-based company said it expected revenue between 19.6 billion yuan ($2.73 billion) and 21 billion yuan, a rise of up to 108% compared with a year earlier. Vehicle deliveries are projected to reach as many as 118,000, more than double last year’s figure.

Shares in the US-listed group climbed over 4% after the announcement. The update came after the company reported record revenue for the second quarter, helped by higher deliveries and improved profit margins. Xpeng’s US-listed shares rose more than 4% in response.

Xpeng sees record sales and shrinking losses

During the three months to June, Xpeng recorded a 125% year-on-year jump to 18.27 billion. This was, however, slightly below analyst expectations.

According to the company, deliveries during the quarter reached a record 103,181 vehicles, within the company’s guidance range, although this was also below analysts’ projections. Compared with the prior year figures, deliveries jumped by nearly 242%.

This solid performance helped reduce net losses to 480 million yuan, which is the lowest since 2020, and represents a 63% decline from the same quarter in 2024. Losses went down to 390 million yuan on an adjusted basis, compared with 1.22 billion in 2024.

The company has credited its cost-cutting measures and a shift in its product mix for improving its vehicle margin to 14.3%, more than double the level seen a year earlier.

Gross margins jumped to a record 17.3%. Xpeng has been pouring huge sums of money into research and development, with total spending jumping by 50% year-on-year to 2.2 billion yuan. A significant chunk of the money has gone into new models and self-driving technology.

One of Xpeng’s major projects is its in-house Turing chip, which was made specifically for its self-driving systems.

The EV maker is also deepening ties with other automakers. A technology partnership with Volkswagen, initially focused on battery-electric cars, has been expanded to cover plug-in hybrid and even gasoline platforms in China.

China is now the largest auto market in the world due to the ability of its companies to make and sell vehicles at lower costs than Western automakers. But that has crowded the market, leading to a price war and a battle for technological supremacy.

Xpeng is surviving in a crowded market, global ambitions

China has become the world’s largest auto market because of its ability to produce vehicles at a lower cost as compared to Western rivals. Even with the electric vehicle sales, the country has become the battleground for autonomous driving supremacy.

However, competition is now intense, igniting a price war as firms fight for market share and tech leadership.

The company, however, remains upbeat that a combination of AI, tighter integration with partners, and steady cost reductions will help it survive the pressure.

Xpeng ended the second quarter with cash reserves of 47.6 billion yuan, up from 42 billion yuan at the end of last year. That war chest gives it the financial strength to keep investing in new technology and models even as pressure builds across the industry.

The firm expects to deliver more than 75,000 vehicles in the remaining two months of the third quarter after posting deliveries of nearly 37,000 in July alone. If achieved, this would cement its position as one of the fastest-growing players in China’s EV sector.

Despite persistent challenges, including weakening consumer sentiment in parts of China’s economy, Xpeng is betting that strong demand, improved margins, and new technology will push it closer to profitability.

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

In a market driven by momentum, it’s the projects grounded in principles that often go the distance. Bonk, Ripple, and […] The post Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy  appeared first on Coindoo.
Bonk
BONK$0.00002155-4.51%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00029-42.00%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02578-4.76%
Partager
Coindoo2025/08/20 06:00
Partager
The cumulative trading volume of US spot Bitcoin ETF has exceeded the $1 trillion mark

The cumulative trading volume of US spot Bitcoin ETF has exceeded the $1 trillion mark

PANews reported on June 23 that according to The Block , the cumulative trading volume of the US spot Bitcoin ETF has exceeded 1 trillion US dollars since its launch
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0912+24.93%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.14-8.55%
Partager
PANews2025/06/23 22:31
Partager
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, August 19, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Computer Pioneer Gordon Bell was born in 1934, Sputnik 5 launched by USSR in 1960, World’s First Geostationary Satellite was Launched in 1964, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure to Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch, let’s dive right in. Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure By @johnwrites [ 6 Min read ] Y Combinators youngest solo founder Kirill Avery discusses digital identity crisis, AI bot threats, privacy concerns, and decentralized solutions. Read More. Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch By @rezmoss [ 8 Min read ] Build a Go dependency scanner with the standard library: parse go.mod, query OSV for vulnerabilities, and analyze licenses. Read More. How I Cut Agentic Workflow Latency by 3-5x Without Increasing Model Costs By @rohitjacob [ 6 Min read ] Learn how to speed up and optimize agentic workflows with smart step-cutting, parallelization, caching, and model right-sizing. Read More. Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? By @webfonts [ 4 Min read ] Digitizing fragile Kurdish archives with Tesseract OCR: challenges, dataset creation, and a new tool to preserve Kurdish heritage. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01918-2.68%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10033-1.51%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/08/20 00:02
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

The cumulative trading volume of US spot Bitcoin ETF has exceeded the $1 trillion mark

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

SharpLink Acquires Additional 143,593 Ethereum, Expanding Holdings to $3.18 Billion

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)