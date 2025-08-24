Chinese Institutions Accelerate Adoption of ETH and SOL Micro-Strategies

2025/08/24 23:44
Key Points:
  • Chinese institutions quickly engage in ETH and SOL micro-strategies.
  • Du Jun, ABCDE Capital co-founder, leads these efforts.
  • Investment scales up to 300,000 ETH involved in current initiatives.

Du Jun, co-founder of ABCDE Capital, announced that Chinese institutions are now actively engaging in micro-strategy models for ETH and SOL after initial slow adoption.

This shift signifies potential growth in institutional involvement, impacting Ethereum and Solana markets with substantial liquidity allocations, as highlighted by Du Jun’s remarks on social media.

Chinese Institutions Allocate 300,000 ETH to Micro-Strategies

Du Jun, known for his leadership at ABCDE Capital and past significant roles in the crypto sector, notes the rapid institutional shift towards ETH and SOL micro-strategies. He confirmed that these strategies involve substantial investments, including up to 300,000 ETH in ongoing projects. Chinese institutions, initially slow to respond, are now keenly participating in these endeavors.

ABCDE Capital has stopped investing in new projects and suspended the fundraising plan for the second phase of the fund, said Du Jun, co-founder of ABCDE Capital.

Market experts, including Du Jun, emphasize the importance of agile adaptation in the field, noting a surge in institutional interest in ETH-related pools and the diversification strategies involving Solana. These insights corroborate increasing engagement and proactive adoption within the market.

Increasing Interest in Ethereum and Solana Amid Regulatory Concerns

Did you know? In 2021, Chinese VC investments in cryptocurrency surged, particularly into Bitcoin and Ethereum, with some achieving returns upwards of 100x during the bull market cycles, indicating institutional risk tolerance variations over time.

According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,819.52, with a total market capitalization of formatNumber(581751120365, 2). Holding a dominance of 14.61%, its trading volume reached formatNumber(29731316698.55, 2), reflecting a significant decrease of 51.62% in 24 hours. Notably, the price increased by 1.70% in the last day, 5.55% over the past week, and 32.42% in the past month, continuing a 100.40% uptick seen over 60 days. These figures provide insights into the substantial flows within the market.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 15:35 UTC on August 24, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team observes that ongoing regulatory scrutiny may shape future crypto investments. Ethereum and Solana strategies are drawing attention due to their potential to disrupt traditional asset management. By leveraging blockchain efficiency and transparency, on-chain finance might redefine institutional funding structures.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/chinese-institutions-eth-sol-strategies/

