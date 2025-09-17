Chinese regulators enlist tech firms to snub Nvidia's new RTX 6000D

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/17 21:15
Union
U$0.013206-18.76%
Propy
PRO$0.8735+23.30%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1359-0.87%
Major
MAJOR$0.16027-0.13%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1393-1.83%

China’s internet regulator has told major tech firms to halt tests and cancel orders for Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D chip. The Cyberspace Administration of China issued the notice this week, targeting a product Nvidia designed to comply with U.S. rules on advanced AI hardware bound for Beijing.

Before the order, several companies had said they planned to buy tens of thousands of the RTX Pro 6000D, people familiar with the matter told the Financial Times. The instruction follows guidance given over the summer that pushed firms to avoid Nvidia’s H20, and it lands while the United States and China hold delicate trade talks.

Separately, China on Monday accused Nvidia of breaking the country’s anti-monopoly law. The State Administration for Market Regulation disclosed the step after what it called a preliminary probe into Nvidia’s business practices. The announcement came as officials from both countries met in Madrid, where chips are expected to feature in the discussions.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called the move “poor timing,” a comment analysts said could give Beijing leverage during the talks.

“It’s a warning that if the U.S. export control paradigm operates in the same way as in the past several years there will be consequences, and China is willing to inflict damage on U.S. companies,” said Zhengyuan Bo, a partner at research firm Plenum. He said the regulator’s early action was probably a reaction to the Trump administration’s move on Friday to add 23 Chinese firms to the U.S. trade blacklist.

Beijing wary of U.S. tech while Chinese demand remains strong

Huang visited China three times this year to signal long-term interest in the market and has said that selling AI technology there is important to the United States’ goal of leading the industry.

As Cryptopolitan reported previously, large platforms such as Tencent and TikTok owner ByteDance want Nvidia’s processors to build out data centers for fast-rising AI workloads.

But Beijing has discouraged such purchases as it tries to reduce reliance on U.S. technology. Last month, officials also asked Nvidia to clarify whether the H20, built for China, poses backdoor security risks that could affect user data and privacy.

Even after Washington authorized export licenses that would allow Nvidia to sell H20 chips in China in exchange for 15% of its sales in the country, no H20 shipments have gone out. Nvidia has held back because the U.S. has not yet set rules on how the payment would be handled. The overhang has pressured the stock, which fell 2% on Monday before trimming losses.

China may demand Nvidia chips without Mellanox tech

Nvidia said it is following the law and would “continue to cooperate with all relevant government agencies as they evaluate the impact of export controls on competition in the commercial markets.” The company declined to discuss where it stands with U.S. officials on paying the 15% share of China revenue. Neither the White House nor the Commerce Department offered an immediate comment.

“The real concern is the potential for China to impose new measures restricting Nvidia’s ability to sell networking solutions to Chinese customers,” said Ray Wang, lead semiconductor analyst at Futurum Group. He said the Mellanox equipment plays a “very important role, second to CUDA” in Nvidia’s ability to deliver top-tier networking for data centers.

Lian Jye Su, chief analyst at Omdia, said China could require Nvidia to sell chips without Mellanox technology attached. Still, Bo at Plenum said an adverse outcome in the antitrust matter would matter less than China’s longer-term push to build domestic options to Nvidia’s strongest AI chips. “This should not be taken as a sign that China is trying to kick Nvidia out of the country,” he said.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Forward Industries doubles down on Solana with $4B share program

Forward Industries doubles down on Solana with $4B share program

Forward Industries intends to expand its $1.58 billion in Solana holdings with up to $4 billion in new purchases.Forward Industries intends to expand its $1.58 billion in Solana holdings with up to $4 billion in new purchases. Publicly traded firms…
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002512+2.78%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/17 21:32
Partager
BlackRock transfers 8,172 ETH to Coinbase Prime, suspected of preparing to sell

BlackRock transfers 8,172 ETH to Coinbase Prime, suspected of preparing to sell

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Lookonchain, BlackRock transferred 8,172 ETH to Coinbase Prime about 50 minutes ago, worth about 18.4 million US dollars. This is the first
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0768-10.80%
Ethereum
ETH$4,492.75+0.95%
Partager
PANews2025/06/23 19:16
Partager
Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

Recently, Binance Web3 Wallet has created a huge wave in the Web3 wallet market with its innovative "Alpha" gameplay. Its market share has risen sharply, occupying 90% of the market, which is remarkable.
Stella
ALPHA$0.01915+16.06%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0252+0.03%
Partager
PANews2025/05/12 15:35
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Forward Industries doubles down on Solana with $4B share program

BlackRock transfers 8,172 ETH to Coinbase Prime, suspected of preparing to sell

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

AAVE Poised For Explosive $400 Surge This Week

Ripple Explains Stablecoin Approach as Market Surpasses $300 Billion