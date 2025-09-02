Chinese Robot Maker UBTech Robotics Eyes Middle East Expansion with $1B Investment

  • UBTech Robotics secures $1B financing from Infini Capital to expand globally.
  • Partnership aims at humanoid robot supply chain and Middle East growth.
  • Investors show patience despite UBTech’s extended path to profitability.
  • Middle East expansion reflects rising regional interest in robotics technology.

Chinese robotics firm UBTech Robotics has received a US$1 billion strategic financing line from global investment firm Infini Capital.

The partnership, formalized through a new agreement, allows Infini Capital to provide funding via its High-Tech Fund using instruments such as placements, convertible bonds, and cash withdrawal rights.

The deal also paves the way for Infini Capital to acquire a potential stake of up to 5% in UBTech, signaling a long-term commitment from the investor. This capital injection positions UBTech to accelerate its research, development, and manufacturing capabilities, particularly in the humanoid robotics sector.

Middle East Expansion in Focus

A significant component of the agreement is UBTech’s planned expansion into the Middle East. Both companies intend to explore opportunities for a joint venture that could establish a local factory and R&D center, strengthening UBTech’s regional presence.

This move reflects a growing trend of Middle Eastern sovereign funds investing strategically in robotics.

By supporting manufacturing capabilities and local technological development, the region seeks to reduce reliance on established robotics hubs in Asia and Europe while gaining access to advanced automation technology.

Robotics Requires Patient Investment

UBTech’s journey underscores the capital-intensive nature of robotics ventures. In 2018, the company raised $820 million at a $5 billion valuation, marking one of the largest AI funding rounds at the time.

Despite its current market capitalization of approximately $6.6 billion, UBTech remains unprofitable, reporting an EBITDA of -$156 million on $258 million in revenue.

Analysts suggest the company may only reach breakeven by 2027, illustrating why robotics investors must maintain patience. Unlike software companies that can achieve profitability rapidly, robotics firms face extended timelines due to high research, development, and production costs, as well as the complexity of bringing humanoid robots to market.

Strategic Supply Chain Collaboration

Beyond regional expansion, the partnership with Infini Capital emphasizes supply chain development. UBTech plans to collaborate closely with the investor to optimize its humanoid robotics production, potentially enhancing efficiency and reducing manufacturing costs over time.

Middle Eastern investors, including sovereign wealth funds, see strategic value in these collaborations. By investing in advanced robotics, the region can secure access to cutting-edge technology while fostering domestic capabilities. The commercial robotics market is projected to grow from $24.9 billion in 2024 to $29.6 billion in 2025, underlining the sector’s rapid potential.

UBTech’s $1 billion financing line and Middle East expansion illustrate the evolving dynamics of global robotics investment. While profitability remains a distant milestone, strategic partnerships and geographic diversification offer a path toward long-term growth and technological leadership in the humanoid robotics market.

