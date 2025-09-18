Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/18 00:17
Moonveil
MORE$0.0865-3.45%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000278-3.13%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.545-0.06%
Major
MAJOR$0.16027-0.68%

TLDR

  • Chris Burniske predicts that price flows will start driving crypto market narratives.
  • Burniske foresees underperforming cryptocurrencies gaining more attention.
  • Coinbase predicts growth in Q4 2025 driven by positive macroeconomic factors.
  • Tom Lee suggests Bitcoin and Ethereum could benefit from potential Fed rate cuts.

A major shift is looming in the cryptocurrency market, according to Chris Burniske, the former crypto lead at Ark Invest. Burniske predicts that a fundamental change is coming, driven by evolving market dynamics. His insights suggest that the crypto market could soon move away from price-driven narratives and towards flows guiding future trends. This prediction marks a significant departure from current patterns, raising questions about what the future holds for the industry.

Changing Market Dynamics

Chris Burniske, a well-known figure in the crypto space, shared his thoughts on the future of the market in a recent tweet. Burniske explained that, traditionally, crypto prices have been largely shaped by the narratives surrounding them. These narratives often fuel market cycles and influence investor behavior. However, he now believes that price flows will increasingly take the lead in driving future narratives.

According to Burniske, this shift could mark the beginning of a new phase in the cryptocurrency market, where price movements will become a primary factor in forming new narratives. Historically, the crypto market has been highly influenced by news cycles and social media trends, but this could soon change. Burniske’s observation comes as the market grows more sophisticated and new factors come into play, such as institutional investments and emerging technologies.

Shakeups in Crypto Rankings

Burniske also predicted that the crypto rankings could experience major changes. As flows shift, underperforming cryptocurrencies may see an increase in market attention, leading to a significant shakeup in the standings. “Expect continued shakeups to the orthodoxy of the crypto elite as underdog names get flows that violate stale narratives,” Burniske stated. This suggests that coins and tokens that have historically struggled to gain traction could benefit from new investor behaviors.

This shift could lead to the rise of previously overlooked assets as investors chase new opportunities. With market flows playing a larger role in shaping trends, the crypto market could witness the rise of new players challenging the dominance of current market leaders. Burniske’s predictions reflect the increasing complexity and unpredictability of the crypto landscape.

Coinbase’s Market Prediction

Meanwhile, Coinbase, one of the largest crypto exchanges, also offered its outlook for the upcoming months. According to Coinbase, the crypto market still has room to grow, particularly in the early part of Q4 2025. The exchange attributes this potential growth to favorable macroeconomic factors and a positive regulatory environment. Coinbase believes that Bitcoin, in particular, could continue to perform well, supported by the overall market conditions.

Coinbase’s prediction reflects a more optimistic view of the market, with the possibility of increased liquidity helping to drive further growth. The exchange’s outlook is consistent with the idea that market sentiment and macroeconomic trends, such as central bank policies, will play a crucial role in shaping crypto prices.

Broader Economic Factors at Play

Alongside these market predictions, broader economic factors are expected to influence the crypto market. Tom Lee, Chairman of BitMine, recently discussed the potential benefits for Bitcoin and Ethereum if the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates. With anticipated rate cuts on September 17 and October 29, some market observers believe that the unlocking of trillions of dollars in money market funds could flow into digital assets.

The potential for significant liquidity entering the market, coupled with a favorable regulatory outlook, has led many to predict that major cryptocurrencies will continue to perform well. If these predictions hold true, Bitcoin and Ethereum could emerge as primary beneficiaries of any broader economic shifts.

Burniske’s forecast of a shift towards flow-driven narratives and Coinbase’s optimistic outlook both point to a crypto market in flux. With changing dynamics and the influence of macroeconomic factors, the crypto market could soon look very different than it does today.

The post Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For

Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For

The post Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Federal Reserve on Wednesday will conclude a two-day policymaking meeting and release a decision on whether to lower interest rates—following months of pressure and criticism from President Donald Trump—and potentially signal whether additional cuts are on the way. President Donald Trump has urged the central bank to “CUT INTEREST RATES, NOW, AND BIGGER” than they might plan to. Getty Images Key Facts The central bank is poised to cut interest rates by at least a quarter-point, down from the 4.25% to 4.5% range where they have been held since December to between 4% and 4.25%, as Wall Street has placed 100% odds of a rate cut, according to CME’s FedWatch, with higher odds (94%) on a quarter-point cut than a half-point (6%) reduction. Fed governors Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman, both Trump appointees, voted in July for a quarter-point reduction to rates, and they may dissent again in favor of a large cut alongside Stephen Miran, Trump’s Council of Economic Advisers’ chair, who was sworn in at the meeting’s start on Tuesday. It’s unclear whether other policymakers, including Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid and St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem, will favor larger cuts or opt for no reduction. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in his Jackson Hole, Wyoming, address last month the central bank would likely consider a looser monetary policy, noting the “shifting balance of risks” on the U.S. economy “may warrant adjusting our policy stance.” David Mericle, an economist for Goldman Sachs, wrote in a note the “key question” for the Fed’s meeting is whether policymakers signal “this is likely the first in a series of consecutive cuts” as the central bank is anticipated to “acknowledge the softening in the labor market,” though they may not “nod to an October cut.” Mericle said he…
Union
U$0.013187-19.05%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0424-0.11%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.564-0.22%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:23
Partager
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.13975-39.05%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001882-0.26%
Partager
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Partager
Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

While Pi Coin (PI) and VeChain (VET) have long been part of the conversation, crypto analysts and early-stage investors are […] The post Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain appeared first on Coindoo.
Solayer
LAYER$0.5197-1.29%
Pi Network
PI$0.35566-0.30%
VeChain
VET$0.02439-0.32%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/18 00:13
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight

New Crypto Investors Are Backing Layer Brett Over Dogecoin After Topping The Meme Coin Charts This Month