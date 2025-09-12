Christie's Shuts Down Digital Art Department Amid NFT Market Decline

Par : Blockhead
2025/09/12 17:13
BounceToken
AUCTION$9.752-0.36%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.015251+5.60%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004426-0.15%
LiveArt
ART$0.02331+0.95%
Christie's Shuts Down Digital Art Department Amid NFT Market Decline

Christie's has quietly dissolved its standalone digital art department, ending a pioneering but brief chapter in the auction house's efforts to mainstream NFTs and AI-generated artwork.

The global auction house confirmed it "made a strategic decision to reformat digital art sales" and will continue selling digital works within its broader 20th and 21st Century Art category, according to a statement, Now Media reported.

Two department staff members were terminated in late August, including vice president of digital art Nicole Sales Giles, with only one digital art specialist remaining in New York.

The closure reflects broader challenges facing both traditional art markets and the digital art sector. Christie's reported $1.5 billion in fine art sales for the first half of 2025, down 1.9% from the previous year and nearly 25% below 2023 levels, according to Artnet's Mid-Year Intelligence Report.

The NFT art market has experienced an even sharper contraction. Trading volumes plummeted from $2.97 billion in 2021 to just $197 million in 2024, according to DappRadar analysis. Multiple digital art platforms including Async Art, KnownOrigin, and LG Art Lab have shuttered operations.

Christie's had been a leader in legitimizing digital art within traditional auction circles. The house made headlines in 2018 by selling the first AI-generated portrait at auction for $432,500, and launched its annual Art + Tech Summit the same year.

The department's defining moment came in March 2021 with the record-breaking $69 million sale of Beeple's "Everydays: The First 5000 Days," which sparked widespread NFT adoption across the art world. The success prompted Christie's to establish a dedicated digital art team and launch Christie's 3.0, its blockchain-based collecting platform, in 2022.

However, subsequent digital art sales failed to match that initial momentum. While Christie's continued hosting dedicated digital art auctions, including this year's "Augmented Reality" sale focused on AI art that generated $700,000, the volumes couldn't justify maintaining a separate department structure, Now Media said.

Rival auction house Sotheby's similarly downsized its Metaverse and NFT team last year, retaining only three specialists including digital art head Michael Bouhanna, Art Net reported.

The department's closure marks the end of Christie's experiment with treating digital art as a distinct collecting category, though the house indicated it will continue selling such works alongside traditional contemporary pieces.

Stay ahead of the curve with the latest industry news on Blockhead’s Telegram channel!
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

RAY price at risk as Raydium users plunge 81%

RAY price at risk as Raydium users plunge 81%

Raydium’s token rose by over 12% on Thursday, June 19 as its active users and market share in the decentralized exchange industry retreated. Raydium (RAY) price rose to an intraday high of $2.7040, up 40% from its lowest level this…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01422+0.77%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02741-0.76%
Raydium
RAY$3.679+5.93%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 21:56
Partager
200,000,000 DOGE Transfer Stuns Robinhood Amid Dogecoin ETF Drama

200,000,000 DOGE Transfer Stuns Robinhood Amid Dogecoin ETF Drama

The post 200,000,000 DOGE Transfer Stuns Robinhood Amid Dogecoin ETF Drama appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An unexpected transfer of 200 million Dogecoin (DOGE), worth more than $50 million, appeared on the blockchain just within the last hour, with major U.S. broker Robinhood directly involved, as per Whale Alert. The immediate thought was that some major unknown investor bought and withdrew DOGE from the platform. But it quickly became known that the coins had just been moved between wallets controlled by Robinhood itself.  You Might Also Like This did not have any lasting effect on the amount of coins available, but it still made the crypto audience curious about what was happening. The transfer was so big that it was hard to ignore, and the background made it even harder. Dogecoin, which has been trading near $0.25 after a weekly surge that pushed its two-week gains above 16%, is now linked to a regulatory experiment that few thought possible a few years ago.  Dogecoin ETF: What, when, where? The first U.S. Dogecoin fund, labeled DOJE, is on the verge of being launched as soon as today. Based on the not so common Investment Company Act of 1940, this Dogecoin ETF is similar to Solana’s SSK fund and not the Bitcoin ETF. Nevertheless, it will provide a new way to invest in the most popular meme coin. The SEC is still saying no to approving a traditional spot DOGE ETF, but this workaround gives investors exposure. You Might Also Like Robinhood’s role in all of this is still very important. The platform is one of the biggest DOGE storage services in the world, holding billions of coins for retail users. Source: https://u.today/200000000-doge-transfer-stuns-robinhood-amid-dogecoin-etf-drama
NEAR
NEAR$2.72+0.40%
Union
U$0.009247-2.96%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09618-5.59%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 17:00
Partager
Quintenz Shares Private Texts With Winklevoss

Quintenz Shares Private Texts With Winklevoss

The post Quintenz Shares Private Texts With Winklevoss appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Feud: Quintenz Shares Private Texts With Winklevoss Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Rubmar is a crypto enthusiast who likes learning and improving constantly. She enjoys reporting on the latest news and developments in the crypto industry. Rubmar also enjoys scrapbooking, crafting, simulation games, and watching football. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/crypto-feud-cftc-nominee-accuse-tyler-winklevoss/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016092-0.64%
Sign
SIGN$0.07819-1.89%
Cookie DAO
COOKIE$0.13855+3.72%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 17:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

RAY price at risk as Raydium users plunge 81%

200,000,000 DOGE Transfer Stuns Robinhood Amid Dogecoin ETF Drama

Quintenz Shares Private Texts With Winklevoss

More Than a Wallet: All-in-One Crypto & Fiat App Could Replace Your Bank Account

Solana’s Canada-based ‘Strategy’ firm files with U.S. SEC to trade on Nasdaq