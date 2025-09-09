Christie’s winds down digital art department as its NFT marketplace faces doubt

BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09
Key Takeaways

  • Christie’s shut down its digital art department, moving sales into broader categories.
  • The closure marks a significant strategic change for Christie’s role in the NFT market.

Christie’s has shut down its digital art department, cutting staff including VP Nicole Sales Giles at the end of August, according to a report from Now Media. The auction house confirmed the move, saying digital works will now be sold within its 20th and 21st Century Art category.

The changes follow the appointment of new CEO Bonnie Brennan in February and coincide with a downturn in the digital art market.

Christie’s, which helped spark the NFT boom with Beeple’s $69 million sale in 2021, later launched its onchain platform Christie’s 3.0, now facing an uncertain future.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/christies-beeple-nft-sale-closure/

