Christopher Waller Joins Federal Reserve Board, Influences Monetary Policy

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 01:48
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1703+1.24%
Union
U$0.016369-18.56%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00193832-0.49%
Bitcoin
BTC$116,751.36+1.25%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0888+3.35%
Key Points:
  • Christopher Waller joins Federal Reserve Board, influencing monetary policy.
  • His role impacts financial markets and crypto movements.
  • Dovish policy stance suggests potential rate cuts impacting asset markets.

Christopher Waller was sworn in as a member of the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors on September 16, joining the Federal Open Market Committee.

Waller’s appointment could influence upcoming U.S. monetary policy, impacting financial markets including cryptocurrency sectors sensitive to Federal Reserve rate decisions.

Waller Joins Fed: Implications for U.S. Economy and Crypto

Christopher Waller’s appointment marks his transition from St. Louis Fed’s Director of Research to a strategic position on the Federal Reserve Board. Known for his expertise in monetary theory, he will influence the FOMC’s voting dynamics, potentially advocating for a more dovish economic stance in upcoming meetings.

This transition comes as the Federal Reserve is signaling possible interest rate adjustments. Waller’s presence may prompt a shift towards looser monetary policies, particularly in light of his previously mentioned preference for a 25 basis point rate cut, signaling a change in direction. Waller’s insights on monetary policy are detailed in a recent interview where he expressed, “Our goal is 2% inflation, price stability… The new framework goes back to where we were in 2012. We’re trying to make sure… this is a robust framework.” – Hoover Institution

Market reactions have been measured, with observers focusing on Waller’s potential impact on future monetary decisions. Highlighting policy nuances, his past sentiments emphasize price stability and employment goals, indicating a careful approach to impending monetary challenges.

Bitcoin’s Market Position as Fed Signals Policy Shifts

Did you know? Waller’s appointment continues a tradition of scholars transitioning to leadership roles in the Federal Reserve, suggesting a focus on research-backed monetary policy.

Bitcoin (BTC) maintains a price of $115,092.88, reflecting a recent 0.40% daily gain. With a 57.36% market dominance and a market cap of $2.29 trillion, BTC experienced a modest 9.81% increase over the past 90 days. Source: CoinMarketCap.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 15:05 UTC on September 16, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Insights from Coincu’s research team suggest that Waller’s stance could result in regulatory shifts and financial adjustments. Potential interest rate cuts may enhance liquidity in traditional markets, impacting cryptocurrency valuations indirectly.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/christopher-waller-federal-reserve-board/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The Daily: Google’s stablecoin payments for AI agents, Bitwise’s ‘spectacular’ end-of-year rally call, CleanCore’s 100M DOGE buy, and more

The Daily: Google’s stablecoin payments for AI agents, Bitwise’s ‘spectacular’ end-of-year rally call, CleanCore’s 100M DOGE buy, and more

The following article is adapted from The Block’s newsletter, The Daily, which comes out on weekday afternoons.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08891+3.54%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1381+1.09%
DOGE
DOGE$0.26763+0.66%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/17 01:36
Partager
United States and the U.K. To Announce Closer Crypto Cooperation With Focus on Stablecoins: Report

United States and the U.K. To Announce Closer Crypto Cooperation With Focus on Stablecoins: Report

The post United States and the U.K. To Announce Closer Crypto Cooperation With Focus on Stablecoins: Report  appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The United States and the United Kingdom are exploring ways to cooperate on digital asset regulations and adoption. According to people familiar with the matter, who spoke to the Financial Times, the United Kingdom is seeking to close its crypto regulatory gap with the United States to foster mainstream adoption of digital assets. Furthermore, the …
Sidekick
K$0.1587-6.03%
Union
U$0.01642-17.73%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02078+2.76%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/09/17 02:02
Partager
BitMine topman verwacht rally voor BTC en ETH bij rentewijziging

BitMine topman verwacht rally voor BTC en ETH bij rentewijziging

Volgens Tom Lee, voorzitter van BitMine en een bekende naam in de crypto wereld, kan een eventuele renteverlaging door de Amerikaanse centrale bank een flinke impuls geven aan onder andere Bitcoin en Ethereum. In een gesprek op CNBC voorspelt Lee dat er dan een krachtige koersbeweging aankomt binnen nu en... Het bericht BitMine topman verwacht rally voor BTC en ETH bij rentewijziging verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,715.74+1.17%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000288+1.76%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.56+0.64%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/17 01:39
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The Daily: Google’s stablecoin payments for AI agents, Bitwise’s ‘spectacular’ end-of-year rally call, CleanCore’s 100M DOGE buy, and more

United States and the U.K. To Announce Closer Crypto Cooperation With Focus on Stablecoins: Report

BitMine topman verwacht rally voor BTC en ETH bij rentewijziging

Trump Sues New York Times Over $TRUMP Meme Coin – What’s at Stake?

How does war affect Bitcoin? A deep analysis of the five-year price trajectory