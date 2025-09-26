TLDR: Cipher Mining signs $3B, 10-year HPC colocation deal with Fluidstack for AI infrastructure. Google receives ~5.4% equity stake in Cipher Mining and backs $1.4B of obligations. Barber Lake site set to deliver 168 MW of critical IT load by September 2026. Cipher maintains 2.4 GW HPC pipeline, aiming for next-gen AI data center growth. [...] The post Cipher Mining Gains $3B AI Contract, Google Takes Equity Stake appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR: Cipher Mining signs $3B, 10-year HPC colocation deal with Fluidstack for AI infrastructure. Google receives ~5.4% equity stake in Cipher Mining and backs $1.4B of obligations. Barber Lake site set to deliver 168 MW of critical IT load by September 2026. Cipher maintains 2.4 GW HPC pipeline, aiming for next-gen AI data center growth. [...] The post Cipher Mining Gains $3B AI Contract, Google Takes Equity Stake appeared first on Blockonomi.

Cipher Mining Gains $3B AI Contract, Google Takes Equity Stake

Par : Blockonomi
2025/09/26 00:54
GAINS
GAINS$0.02197-7.33%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1142-10.71%
1
1$0.010133-37.63%

TLDR:

  • Cipher Mining signs $3B, 10-year HPC colocation deal with Fluidstack for AI infrastructure.
  • Google receives ~5.4% equity stake in Cipher Mining and backs $1.4B of obligations.
  • Barber Lake site set to deliver 168 MW of critical IT load by September 2026.
  • Cipher maintains 2.4 GW HPC pipeline, aiming for next-gen AI data center growth.

Cipher Mining has secured a major agreement that positions the company as a leading AI data center developer. The company announced a 10-year colocation deal with Fluidstack to deliver 168 MW of critical IT load. Google will back $1.4 billion of Fluidstack’s lease obligations while receiving a 5.4% equity stake in Cipher. 

The deal carries an initial $3 billion revenue commitment with potential extensions reaching $7 billion. Industry observers see this as a strong move for HPC infrastructure supporting AI growth.

Cipher Mining AI Data Center Expansion

The new agreement covers delivery at Cipher’s Barber Lake site in Colorado City, Texas. The site has 244 MW gross capacity and room for future expansions up to 500 MW. 

Cipher also controls 587 acres surrounding the site to accommodate additional HPC projects. The company expects site net operating margins between 80% and 85%, signaling robust returns on its infrastructure.

Cipher’s CEO, Tyler Page, told sources the deal will accelerate HPC development and strengthen Cipher’s market presence. He added that Google’s participation signals confidence in the company’s pipeline. 

With potential extensions of the agreement, total contract revenue could reach $7 billion. Project costs are estimated between $9 million and $11 million per MW of critical IT load, highlighting the scale of investment required.

The Barber Lake site will power next-generation AI workloads with infrastructure ready by September 2026. Cipher plans to retain full ownership while accessing capital markets for project financing. 

Fluidstack will operate HPC clusters for major AI companies, leveraging Cipher’s energy and space resources. Analysts note that this contract establishes Cipher as a significant AI data center player.

Google Investment and Crypto Implications

Google will acquire warrants to purchase roughly 24 million shares of Cipher common stock. This translates into an approximate 5.4% equity stake subject to adjustments and potential cash settlement. 

The tech giant will also backstop $1.4 billion in Fluidstack lease obligations, supporting project-related debt. Cipher remains the sole owner of the project while leveraging Google’s capital support.

César Maklary, Fluidstack’s co-founder, emphasized that the collaboration will accelerate critical infrastructure for AI computing. The partnership brings together a major HPC developer and a cloud platform with global reach

Cipher continues to prioritize its 2.4 GW HPC pipeline for future AI-focused projects. Crypto investors and market watchers see Google’s involvement as a concrete vote of confidence in industrial-scale HPC infrastructure.

The deal’s scale and Google’s investment reinforce the growing overlap between AI infrastructure and crypto mining technology. 

Cipher’s strategic positioning allows it to capitalize on the expanding demand for high-performance compute for AI and blockchain-related workloads. The company now enters a phase of rapid growth with secured funding and a powerful technology partner

The post Cipher Mining Gains $3B AI Contract, Google Takes Equity Stake appeared first on Blockonomi.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

The surge follows a difficult August, when investors pulled out more than $750 million while rotating capital into Ethereum-focused funds. […] The post Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0.07793-8.04%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:15
Partager
Moonshot MAGAX vs Shiba Inu: The AI-Powered Meme-to-Earn Revolution Challenging a Meme Coin Giant

Moonshot MAGAX vs Shiba Inu: The AI-Powered Meme-to-Earn Revolution Challenging a Meme Coin Giant

Discover how Moonshot MAGAX’s AI-powered meme-to-earn platform outpaces Shiba Inu with innovative tokenomics and growth potential in 2025.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000505-12.32%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1144-10.41%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002192-8.32%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 03:15
Partager
What are Non-Fungible Tokens? (NFT) How It Works

What are Non-Fungible Tokens? (NFT) How It Works

Hey crypto enthusiasts, have you ever thought about purchasing an NFT? Do you know one thing? NFT offers various benefits to users, and its use cases are long and wide-ranging. Applications for NFTs exist in distinct fields such as real estate, domain names, music, and visual arts. Despite the bright future of NFTs, it is ... Read more The post What are Non-Fungible Tokens? (NFT) How It Works appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
NFT
NFT$0.0000004342-0.61%
Everscale
EVER$0.01614-5.44%
RealLink
REAL$0.05971-6.99%
Partager
Bitemycoin2025/09/26 02:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Moonshot MAGAX vs Shiba Inu: The AI-Powered Meme-to-Earn Revolution Challenging a Meme Coin Giant

What are Non-Fungible Tokens? (NFT) How It Works

Ripple’s XRP ETF Countdown: Could This Be the Spark for a $5–$7 Surge?

SharpLink Partners with Superstate to Launch Tokenized SBET on Ethereum