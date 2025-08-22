Circle Adds $750 Million USDC to Solana as 2025 Minting Nears $25 Billion

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 17:31
Stablecoin issuer Circle minted an additional $750 million of USD Coin (USDC) on the Solana blockchain on 21 August, on-chain data show

Stablecoin issuer Circle minted an additional $750 million of USD Coin (USDC) on the Solana blockchain on 21 August, on-chain data show.

The latest transaction lifts the amount of USDC created on Solana so far in 2025 to about $24.75 billion. Earlier in the week Circle added $1.25 billion, when the year-to-date total reached $24 billion, underscoring the rapid expansion of the dollar-pegged token’s supply on the network.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/blockchains/circle-adds-750-million-usdc-to-solana-2025-minting-nears-25-billion-049ea89a

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
