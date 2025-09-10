Circle and Fireblocks partner to boost USDC adoption for financial institutions using Arc and integrated payments infrastructure

Key Takeaways

Circle and Fireblocks are working together to promote USDC adoption among financial institutions.

The partnership leverages Arc, an enterprise-grade blockchain promoted by Circle.

Circle and Fireblocks are collaborating to accelerate USDC adoption for financial institutions by leveraging Arc, a new enterprise-grade blockchain, along with the interoperability of the Fireblocks Network and Circle Payments Network.

The partnership combines Circle’s stablecoin network with Fireblocks’ custody and payments infrastructure to bring more institutions onchain. The collaboration will utilize Arc, which Circle describes as an enterprise-grade blockchain platform.

The integration aims to leverage the interoperability between Fireblocks Network and Circle Payments Network to facilitate institutional adoption of USDC, Circle’s digital dollar stablecoin.