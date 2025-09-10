Circle and Fireblocks Team Up to Push Stablecoin Adoption for Banks

TLDR:

  • Circle and Fireblocks announced a strategic partnership to accelerate USDC adoption across financial institutions worldwide.
  • The integration will connect Circle’s stablecoin network with Fireblocks’ custody and payments infrastructure for onchain finance.
  • Fireblocks clients will gain seamless access to Circle Gateway and USDC liquidity through the new collaboration.
  • The partnership brings together Circle Payments Network and Fireblocks Network for Payments to support cross-border settlements.

Circle and Fireblocks are moving fast to make stablecoins more accessible for institutions. 

The two companies announced a collaboration designed to streamline adoption, expand payments infrastructure, and strengthen custody solutions. Their joint effort aims to bring financial institutions into digital assets with greater security and scale.

Circle and Fireblocks Join on Stablecoin Push

The partnership centers on Circle’s USDC and the company’s stablecoin network, which will integrate directly with Fireblocks’ custody and payments platform. Both sides believe this combination will allow banks and other institutions to experiment with digital money while reducing risks.

According to the announcement shared on Circle’s official account, the goal is to connect enterprise players to programmable money rails. The integration also includes Fireblocks’ support for Arc, a new enterprise-grade blockchain developed to power stablecoin finance.

Executives from both companies said they see this as laying the foundation for stablecoin-based banking. The effort is framed as a way to offer fast, programmable, and borderless transactions that meet compliance and security demands.

Expanding USDC Adoption with Institutional Infrastructure

Fireblocks confirmed that its existing clients will gain direct access to Circle’s stablecoins and related tools. That includes Circle Gateway, which enables a unified USDC balance for instant crosschain liquidity. 

Institutions using Fireblocks can now tap into Circle’s payment networks to manage treasury operations and settlements across borders.

The collaboration will also link Fireblocks’ recently launched Network for Payments with the Circle Payments Network. Together, these platforms are expected to deliver a unified experience for banks, fintechs, and payment providers handling stablecoin transactions.

In the official press release, Fireblocks pointed out that it has already processed more than $10 trillion in digital asset transactions. Combining that track record with Circle’s role as a regulated stablecoin issuer provides institutions with an entry point into digital payments.

Jeremy Allaire of Circle emphasized that programmable money is now within reach for global institutions. Michael Shaulov of Fireblocks added that institutions that move quickly on this infrastructure will define the standard for the next era of finance.

