Circle Brings Cross-Chain USDC Stablecoin to Stellar

Par : LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/19 08:00
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994-0.01%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24941+6.56%
DeFi
DEFI$0.00203-3.65%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01847+3.18%

Circle expands USDC stablecoin with CCTP V2 on Stellar, enabling seamless, secure cross-chain transfers across 16 blockchains and boosting DeFi adoption.

Circle is expanding the reach of its popular stablecoin, USDC, by bringing its Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol version 2, or CCTP V2, to the Stellar network. The update is supposed to enhance the movement of USDC within the Stellar ecosystem and to various other major blockchains. This new protocol will enhance interoperability and open up new possibilities, though Stellar already enabled USDC in the past.

CCTP V2 Enables Seamless USDC Transfers Across Stellar and 15 Blockchains

Using the CCTP V2, users are now able to move USDC across Stellar and 15 other blockchains, such as Ethereum, Solana, and Base. This improved integration enables the wallets, decentralized applications,

Related Reading: Circle Expands USDC Stablecoin Access to Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM | Live Bitcoin News

 and services utilizing USDC to communicate effectively with Stellar. Subsequently, the stability of the stablecoin will be more dynamic and available on different platforms.

Before this upgrade, the holders of the USDC in most cases were challenged in transferring money across blockchains. Bridging assets were forced to users via Circle accounts or third-party services, so liquidity tended to be divided and shallow. This posed a problem to people who would have liked to take good control of their digital properties across chains.

Connecting Stellar with the rest of the USDC network, CCTP V2 enables entry into more liquidity pools and improved means to manage assets in various blockchain settings. This will benefit users and businesses in terms of speed, security, and affordability when cross-chain transferring their money.

The new protocol will also be of great help to the developers. CCTP V2 enables projects to initiate cross-chain transfers in their applications. It implies that decentralized apps are capable of automatically transferring liquidity between chains without additional efforts and complex configurations. Additionally, developers can add metadata to transfers, allowing them to implement certain functions on the blockchain on which they land automatically using the Hooks feature of Stellar.

Stellar’s CCTP V2 Accelerates USDC Stablecoin Adoption in Decentralized Finance

This programmability enhances the strength of the fast and low-cost payment infrastructure of Stellar and removes the necessity of constructing additional bridges or operating multiple liquidity pools. The developers will be able to work on developing smooth user experiences across blockchain networks.

The other significant aspect of CCTP V2 is that it supports 1:1 backing of USDC tokens as they cross chains. CCTP V2 burns the native USDC on the sending chain and mints the same on the receiving chain nearly instantly, unlike wrapped assets or custodial bridges, which involve risks and delays. This process mitigates the exposure of assets involved in bridging, and increases the security of transactions in general.

CCTP V2 would provide a single liquidity pool by integrating Stellar with the multichain USDC ecosystem. This positively influences exchanges, open-source finance platforms, and users by turning markets into deeper and more efficient. The decentralized exchanges may provide better prices, and the centralized ones may not have a need to maintain different pools of liquidity. This contributes to the ease of capital flows and a reduced number of bottlenecks in the ecosystem.

Altogether, the CCTP V2 released to the Stellar is a considerable move towards the incorporation of the network into the USDC infrastructure. It gives developers the ability to develop sophisticated cross-chain functionality and solidifies Stellar as a faster, more secure, and programmable blockchain to use stablecoins. This may contribute to increasing the adoption of the USDC and the Stellar network to the changing landscape of decentralized finance, as the cross-chain demand increases.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Tokyo Fashion Brand Expands Into Bitcoin and AI

Tokyo Fashion Brand Expands Into Bitcoin and AI

The post Tokyo Fashion Brand Expands Into Bitcoin and AI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On Wednesday, Japanese casual apparel retailer Mac House announced that shareholders approved a name change to Gyet Co., Ltd., signaling a strategic shift into crypto and digital assets. The move highlights a broader corporate plan centered on cryptocurrency, blockchain, and artificial intelligence. It reflects the company’s ambition to launch a global Bitcoin treasury program, drawing attention from both domestic and international observers. “Yet” and Its Global Significance Gyet’s amended corporate charter introduces wide-ranging digital initiatives, adding cryptocurrency acquisition, trading, management, and payment services. The new objectives also cover crypto mining, staking, lending, and yield farming, as well as blockchain system development, NFT-related projects, and research in generative AI and data center operations. These changes indicate a clear intent to diversify beyond apparel and position the company within global technology and finance sectors. Sponsored Sponsored The rebranding reflects Gyet’s aim to operate with a broader international outlook. Its new name conveys three concepts: “Growth Yet,” “Global Yet,” and “Generation Yet,” signaling a desire to create technology-driven value for future generations while expanding beyond Japan’s domestic market. Bitcoin Purchasing and Mining Gyet declared its digital asset ambitions in June 2025 and in July signed a basic cooperation agreement with mining firm Zerofield. The company has since begun a $11.6 million Bitcoin acquisition program and is testing mining operations in US states such as Texas and Georgia, where electricity costs are relatively low. Its goal of holding more than 1,000 BTC is modest globally, but the model—funding purchases and mining with retail cash flow—remains unusual for an apparel business. Within Japan, Gyet follows companies such as Hotta Marusho and Kitabo, which have also diversified into cryptocurrency activities distinct from their original operations. This move may accelerate corporate Bitcoin holdings as a financial strategy, attract interest in overseas mining ventures by Japanese firms, and…
1
1$0.013687+1,268.70%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00198321-0.23%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,127.13+0.40%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 11:13
Partager
SEC approves Grayscale’s multi-crypto fund with XRP, SOL and ADA

SEC approves Grayscale’s multi-crypto fund with XRP, SOL and ADA

GDLC's approval coincides with SEC adopting generic listing standards for crypto ETFs, which would expedite the launch process.
Solana
SOL$246.94+0.34%
XRP
XRP$3.0716-0.53%
Multichain
MULTI$0.0435+1.63%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 10:26
Partager
Aster Price Surges After Airdrop and CZ Mention

Aster Price Surges After Airdrop and CZ Mention

The post Aster Price Surges After Airdrop and CZ Mention appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aster, previously referred to as APX, witnessed its token price soar on September 18, rising by over 360% in one day. The surge followed after the project started its airdrop program and from CZ. What’s Driving Aster Price Surge The token’s steep price action came after the token’s airdrop began, and it will run until October 17. Approximately 704 million tokens representing approximately 8.8% of the total supply are being sent to eligible users. These include members of Aster’s Spectra Stage 0 and 1 programs, owners of Aster Gems, and traders of Aster Pro. Adding fuel to the charge, CZ publicly congratulated the Aster team, further increasing visibility to the project. That validation, combined with the token distribution, driven the price surge. Fundamentals Behind the Rally Beyond the frenzy, Aster’s fundamentals have been improving. Based on statistics provided by DeFi Llama. Its perpetual futures platform has seen more than $12 billion worth of trading volume this month, an increase from $9.78 billion in August and $8.5 billion last July. Revenue has increased steeply as well. Fees earned this quarter total $8.82 million, up from only $1.8 million during the same time last year. In Q3 2024, Aster had only generated $11,660 in revenue, but today that number is up to $5.4 million. The total value locked (TVL) in the protocol has hit a record high of $1.85 billion, an astronomical increase from $141 million in January. What’s Next for Aster Analysts believe that the rally may prevail since Aster is now becoming available on additional exchanges, yet it is mainly traded on its own platform. Yet with recipients of the airdrop likely to take profits in place, there will be some pressure selling. Like other recently listed coins like WLFI, Spark, and Avantis, a good starting run will be followed…
1
1$0.013687+1,268.70%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2192-0.63%
Gems
GEMS$0.20316-0.64%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 08:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Tokyo Fashion Brand Expands Into Bitcoin and AI

SEC approves Grayscale’s multi-crypto fund with XRP, SOL and ADA

Aster Price Surges After Airdrop and CZ Mention

Cardano Founder Applauds SEC Approval of Grayscale’s ETF Conversion of GDLC Which Includes ADA

Shiba Inu’s Missed Moment – Why $BFX Stands Out in Today’s Best Crypto Presales