Circle Gateway Mainnet Officially Launches, Supporting Unified Access to Cross-Chain USDC Balances

PANews reported on August 19th that Circle announced the launch of its cross-chain liquidity solution, Circle Gateway, on mainnet. The service allows users to access their USDC balances uniformly across blockchains, including Arbitrum, Avalanche, Base, Ethereum, Optimism, Polygon, and Unichain, in under 500 milliseconds.

Support for more blockchains, including Arc, will be added in the future. Circle Gateway aims to streamline operations for payment providers, exchanges, custodians, wallets, and capital efficiency optimization tools, enabling unified cross-chain liquidity management. Numerous partners, including Aori, Blockradar, Cray, DaimoPay, and Dfns, are collaborating to advance the adoption of this innovative solution.

Earlier news, Circle launched a new developer service Circle Gateway .