Circle Gateway Mainnet Officially Launches, Supporting Unified Access to Cross-Chain USDC Balances

Par : PANews
2025/08/19 21:02
USDCoin
USDC$1+0,06%
CROSS
CROSS$0,2492-6,47%

PANews reported on August 19th that Circle announced the launch of its cross-chain liquidity solution, Circle Gateway, on mainnet. The service allows users to access their USDC balances uniformly across blockchains, including Arbitrum, Avalanche, Base, Ethereum, Optimism, Polygon, and Unichain, in under 500 milliseconds.

Support for more blockchains, including Arc, will be added in the future. Circle Gateway aims to streamline operations for payment providers, exchanges, custodians, wallets, and capital efficiency optimization tools, enabling unified cross-chain liquidity management. Numerous partners, including Aori, Blockradar, Cray, DaimoPay, and Dfns, are collaborating to advance the adoption of this innovative solution.

Earlier news, Circle launched a new developer service Circle Gateway .

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital

Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Techinasia, blockchain startup Units.Network has completed a $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital, and other investors have not been disclosed. The
Startup
STARTUP$0,006673+14,83%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0902+23,56%
Notcoin
NOT$0,001821-4,65%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 18:06
Partager
Arbitrum submits proposal to build Ronin L2 as an Orbit chain

Arbitrum submits proposal to build Ronin L2 as an Orbit chain

Arbitrum proposal for Ronin L2 on Orbit chain
Partager
Crypto.news2025/08/20 03:42
Partager
Compass Mining Energizes Texas Bitcoin Mining Facility

Compass Mining Energizes Texas Bitcoin Mining Facility

Compass Mining has fully energized a ten-megawatt bitcoin mining facility in Texas, developed in partnership with ONMINE, to advance its vertical integration strategy. Texas Bitcoin Mining Facility Comes Online Through Compass, ONMINE Deal The project places Compass in control of day-to-day operations while introducing a shared revenue model and power-pricing risk assumption with the site […]
Partager
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/20 04:17
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital

Arbitrum submits proposal to build Ronin L2 as an Orbit chain

Compass Mining Energizes Texas Bitcoin Mining Facility

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold steady as Federal Reserve leave rates unchanged

The key to success behind Ripple’s 100 billion market value: Selling coins for a living, payments, ETFs and political trends