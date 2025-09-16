Circle invests in HYPE and eyes validator role

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 22:18
Hyperliquid
HYPE$53.97+2.44%
GET
GET$0.008246-1.83%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08979+4.74%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997+0.02%
Movement
MOVE$0.1255+0.56%

Circle announced on Tuesday that it has taken a direct stake in the Hyperliquid ecosystem, marking its first purchase of HYPE tokens and hinting at an expanded governance role in the future.

The move comes alongside the launch of native USDC and cross-chain transfer protocol CCTPv2 on HyperEVM, which will allow users to move Circle’s stablecoin seamlessly across the exchange’s infrastructure. Circle also disclosed that it is considering becoming a Hyperliquid validator, a step that would position the company as an active participant in network security and consensus.

“Circle is open for business with the Hyperliquid Ecosystem – if you are a developer, our public SDKs and APIs are available for you today; if you are a financial institution, trading and markets firm, or enterprise looking to build on Hyperliquid, you can engage with Circle BD, onboard with Circle Mint, access and mint and redeem USDC for Hyperliquid,” Circle wrote in a blog post.

The decision reflects Circle’s strategy to go beyond integrating USDC into trading venues and toward influencing protocol development and governance. Validators in proof-of-stake systems are responsible for verifying transactions and maintaining the network’s integrity, often shaping its future direction.

Circle framed the investment as part of a broader plan to support HyperEVM and HIP-3 developers with dedicated incentive programs and new on-chain tools. The company has also emphasized its regulatory standing and global liquidity base, citing more than $1 trillion in cumulative USDC minting and redemption to date.

The entry into Hyperliquid governance raises questions about how traditional firms navigate roles typically held by decentralized actors.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Source: https://blockworks.co/news/circle-invests-in-hype-and-eyes-validator-role

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trump sues New York Times for $15 billion

Trump sues New York Times for $15 billion

PANews reported on September 16 that according to CoinDesk, Donald Trump has filed a $15 billion defamation lawsuit against The New York Times, claiming that its reporting damaged his personal reputation, business, Truth Social and the $TRUMP crypto project.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.582+1.40%
Partager
PANews2025/09/16 22:08
Partager
Markets will watch Powell’s tone and yield curve to decide rate cut reaction

Markets will watch Powell’s tone and yield curve to decide rate cut reaction

The Federal Reserve’s big decision is coming on Wednesday, when Chair Jerome Powell will confirm if the US central bank has made its first interest rate cut since 2024. Futures markets have already priced in a 25 basis point reduction, which would bring the federal funds target range to between 4.00% and 4.25%.  In the […]
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0922+12.49%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/16 22:09
Partager
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001713+0.88%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
AaveToken
AAVE$292.9-1.44%
Partager
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trump sues New York Times for $15 billion

Markets will watch Powell’s tone and yield curve to decide rate cut reaction

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Airwallex founder says it’s time to short Circle

Polygon schedules network upgrade to support growing demand for stablecoins