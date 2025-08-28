Circle Partners With Finastra on $5 Trillion USDC Settlement

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 09:41
Moonveil
MORE$0.10095-1.10%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9998--%
CROSS
CROSS$0.22121-3.93%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018259-2.77%

Circle and Finastra announced on Wednesday a partnership to integrate USDC settlement into Finastra’s Global PAYplus platform, which handles more than $5 trillion in daily cross-border payment flows.

The deal will let banks settle transactions with USDC while keeping payment instructions in fiat currencies, aiming to reduce costs, speed up transfers, and lessen reliance on correspondent banking networks.

Finastra’s GPP Joins Stablecoin Push

Global PAYplus (GPP), Finastra’s flagship payments hub, serves thousands of banks in over 130 countries. According to the press release, institutions using the platform will be able to settle transactions with Circle’s USDC stablecoin.

Finastra, based in London, provides financial software to over 8,000 customers, including 45 of the world’s top 50 banks. By linking GPP to USDC, the companies aim to modernize settlements long criticized for inefficiency, high fees, and delays.

Proponents argue blockchain-based settlement allows transactions to clear around the clock at significantly lower costs. Regulators in the US, Europe, and Asia continue scrutinizing stablecoins, highlighting risks and potential benefits.

Circle’s USDC currently has a circulating supply of roughly $69 billion. The release said embedding USDC into GPP will allow banks to test blockchain settlement without disrupting compliance or foreign exchange processes.

Circle Expands USDC Use Beyond Crypto Sector

For Circle, the collaboration provides a major institutional channel for USDC adoption. The company went public earlier this year, with its shares rallying as investors sought exposure to the fast-growing stablecoin market.

He added:

The move aligns Circle with other payments giants such as Stripe and PayPal, which have developed their own stablecoin infrastructure. Several banks and retailers are also exploring token-based payment models.

On the same day, Circle (CRCL) shares closed at $127.4, down 1.28% from the previous session. The decline came amid a broader market pullback, with Bitcoin falling 0.7% over 24 hours to $111,277 and Ethereum dropping 2.2% to $4,511.

Circle Intraday Share Price Trend / Source: Yahoo Finance

The post Circle Partners With Finastra on $5 Trillion USDC Settlement appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/circle-partners-with-finastra-on-5-trillion-usdc-settlement/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Azuki founder: A big new project will be launched later this year

Azuki founder: A big new project will be launched later this year

PANews reported on August 28th that according to Opensea's official announcement, Azuki founder Zagabond shared the original intentions of the Azuki project and its future development direction in an interview. Zagabond stated that Azuki aims to introduce tokenization into mainstream culture through storytelling and character IP, while also promoting user-generated content through the "Garden" community. Zagabond also outlined the vision for Animecoin, a token designed to reward long-term supporters of anime culture and independent creators, while fostering an open anime universe. He also revealed that Azuki is developing the Anime.com platform to foster interaction among anime fans. Azuki recently released a starter set for its trading card game, which has received positive market feedback, and the team plans to further expand the series. Furthermore, Azuki is preparing a major new project, expected to launch later this year. Regarding the future of the NFT industry, Zagabond believes that its evolution direction lies in practicality rather than price fluctuations, emphasizing the potential of NFT as a tool for creative expression and construction. Earlier news, Azuki cooperated with OpenSea to release Mizuki short films as ERC-1155 collectibles .
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.0151-1.10%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01322-0.67%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01825-2.94%
Partager
PANews2025/08/28 09:44
Partager
Swiss crypto bank Sygnum and lending platform Ledn complete $50 million in Bitcoin-collateralized loan refinancing

Swiss crypto bank Sygnum and lending platform Ledn complete $50 million in Bitcoin-collateralized loan refinancing

PANews reported on August 28 that the crypto asset lending platform Ledn and the Swiss crypto bank Sygnum have completed the refinancing of a $50 million Bitcoin mortgage loan. The loan was twice oversubscribed, and part of the loan was tokenized through its Desygnate platform.
Particl
PART$0.1868-0.10%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0688+6.69%
Partager
PANews2025/08/28 08:55
Partager
PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress

PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress

Binance Alpha launched PUFFER (PUFFER); Hyperliquid 50x whale continued to increase its BTC short position: a total of 1,000 BTC were shorted, and the liquidation price was $106,200; CoinShares: Last week, digital asset investment products had a net inflow of $882 million, and Bitcoin attracted an inflow of $867 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,460.05+0.30%
Stella
ALPHA$0.01452-0.88%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009806-12.31%
Partager
PANews2025/05/12 17:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Azuki founder: A big new project will be launched later this year

Swiss crypto bank Sygnum and lending platform Ledn complete $50 million in Bitcoin-collateralized loan refinancing

PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress

Trader AguilaTrades BTC long position reached $318 million, liquidation price was $98,956

James Wynn opened a DOGE long position with 10x leverage and the liquidation price was $0.20989