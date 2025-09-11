Circle partners with Fireblocks

2025/09/11
Circle partners with Fireblocks to accelerate USDC adoption, bringing secure stablecoin payments and treasury tools to banks worldwide.

The growth of stablecoins is changing how financial institutions approach payments and digital asset services. On September 9, 2025, Circle and Fireblocks announced a strategic collaboration aimed at accelerating the adoption of USDC in the banking sector. The move focuses on building secure and programmable infrastructure for stablecoin-based finance.

Expanding Stablecoin Access for Financial Institutions

Circle, the issuer of USDC, is joining forces with Fireblocks to provide banks and financial firms with new tools for digital asset operations. The partnership is designed to support custody, tokenization, and payments while enabling faster and safer cross-border transactions. Institutions will be able to manage treasury operations more efficiently through this integration.

Fireblocks brings its institutional-grade custody and payments infrastructure to the collaboration, which has already supported more than $10 trillion in digital asset transactions. By combining this with Circle’s stablecoin network, financial firms will gain seamless access to settlement solutions that are built for scale. Both companies are working to address security, compliance, and operational requirements for banks.

Michael Shaulov, Fireblocks’ Co-founder and CEO, said that the collaboration aims to build trusted rails for stablecoin-based finance at a global level. Jeremy Allaire, Circle’s Co-founder and CEO, noted that programmable money is becoming a reality for institutions through this effort.

Integration of Circle Gateway and Arc Blockchain

Through the partnership, Fireblocks customers will have access to Circle Gateway, a new system that allows instant crosschain liquidity. This integration creates a unified USDC balance across supported chains and ensures a smoother user experience for financial institutions. It also gives banks a way to operate across multiple networks with reduced friction.

The collaboration also introduces early support for Arc, Circle’s new enterprise-grade blockchain designed for stablecoin finance. Arc offers institutions programmable infrastructure to build and deploy stablecoin-based products with added security. By aligning with Arc, Fireblocks will allow thousands of organizations to transact directly on stablecoin rails.

This infrastructure is expected to help financial firms innovate while meeting compliance and liquidity demands. With programmable systems, banks can explore treasury management, retail payments, and merchant settlement at greater speed and scale.

Connecting Networks for Payments and Settlement

Circle and Fireblocks are aligning their existing networks to deliver unified stablecoin payment services. Fireblocks recently launched its Network for Payments, connecting banks, payment providers, and fintechs to stablecoin liquidity. Circle has also introduced the Circle Payments Network, designed to help institutions use stablecoins for global payments.

The interoperability between these networks will allow financial institutions to streamline treasury operations across cross-border, merchant, and retail use cases. This creates a single framework for institutions to manage stablecoin payments securely while meeting operational standards. Both companies see this as a foundation for scaling digital asset services within regulated environments.

By working together, Circle and Fireblocks are positioning USDC as a core element of banking transformation. Their collaboration combines a widely used stablecoin with trusted infrastructure, offering institutions the ability to launch and expand services that enhance client relationships and liquidity access.

