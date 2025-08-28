Circle, Paxos pilot system to fight counterfeit stablecoins

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 19:02
U
U$0.00945-18.39%
RealLink
REAL$0.05931+2.63%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005318+0.79%
USDP
USDP$1+0.01%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9998--%
FIGHT
FIGHT$0.0005662+7.15%

Circle and Paxos have launched a pilot system to verify stablecoin issuers and block counterfeit tokens, aligning with new U.S. regulatory standards.

Summary

  • Circle and Paxos pilot a cryptographic system to verify stablecoin issuers.
  • The initiative aligns with the U.S. GENIUS Act for federal oversight of stablecoins.
  • It aims to prevent counterfeit tokens, boost trust, and drive stablecoin adoption.

According to an Aug. 27 report by Bloomberg, Circle Internet Financial and Paxos Trust Company have begun a pilot program for a new “know-your-issuer” system. By verifying the legitimacy of stablecoins at the time of issuance and transaction, the initiative aims to address long-standing concerns about counterfeit tokens.

How the system works

The verification tool, which was developed in partnership with the fintech startup Bluprynt, embeds cryptographic proof-of-issuer credentials directly into stablecoin transactions. Thus, it would be possible to track down the verified issuers of USD Coin (USDC), PYUSD, and USDP tokens issued during the pilot in real time.

The system removes the need for third-party audits and stops “copycat” tokens, which mimic genuine stablecoins but lack the necessary reserves or regulatory clearance.

Early testing showed that the system could seamlessly integrate across multiple blockchains, giving regulators and issuers a clear picture of the origins of tokens. The main objective of the pilot was to reduce the risks related to fraudulent stablecoins, a growing issue brought to light by companies such as Chainalysis.

Broader impact and regulatory context

The pilot closely aligns with the recently passed GENIUS Act, which sets federal standards for dollar-backed stablecoins. Lawmakers anticipate this framework will speed up adoption and potentially push stablecoin usage into the trillions, given the market’s current valuation of roughly $273 billion.

Circle and Paxos are both setting up shop to function under a single federal regulator. On Aug. 11, for example, Paxos reapplied for a national trust bank charter to grow beyond its license from the New York Department of Financial Services.

The KYI model may also apply to other GENIUS Act-compliant tokens that rely on tokenized U.S. Treasuries, like Ethena’s USDtb and Frax Finance’s frxUSD. The tool enhances investor trust and DeFi integrations while also assisting regulators by embedding provenance at the protocol level.

Source: https://crypto.news/circle-paxos-verification-system-fake-stablecoins-2025/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Hong Kong 2023 is a premium Web3-focused event and a part of the WOW global series.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000268+0.37%
Particl
PART$0.1864-0.26%
Partager
PANews2023/03/17 12:05
Partager
James Wynn and "Rolling Brother" are still operating "Ant Warehouse"

James Wynn and "Rolling Brother" are still operating "Ant Warehouse"

PANews reported on August 28 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, after the four members of the "Roller Coaster Team" basically lost all their money, only James Wynn and "Rolling Warehouse Brother" are still playing "Ant Warehouse". James Wynn previously shared his Hyperliquid invite link several times during a period of high market interest. 691 people took his lead, earning him $114,000 in commissions. He's currently using the commission funds to open several Ant positions. For example, he currently has $10,000 in his address and has opened a 10x long position on DOGE. After being liquidated the day before yesterday, the "rolling man" used the last $60,000 in his address to continue buying ETH. After two days, his balance has now turned into $90,000.
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0003566+12.49%
Chainlink
LINK$23.95-0.78%
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00708-6.34%
Partager
PANews2025/08/28 20:37
Partager
Circle has expressed its intention to cooperate with the Korean financial sector on the Korean won stablecoin and proposed to cooperate on the US dollar stablecoin.

Circle has expressed its intention to cooperate with the Korean financial sector on the Korean won stablecoin and proposed to cooperate on the US dollar stablecoin.

PANews reported on August 28th that Circle has proposed issuing a US dollar stablecoin, rather than a Korean won stablecoin, to South Korea's financial sector. Circle President Heath Tarbert, during a meeting with key executives from the country's four largest financial institutions, stated that "there is no intention to collaborate on a Korean won stablecoin," and introduced Circle's US dollar stablecoin and proposed cooperation. The four major financial institutions believe that Circle's president's visit to South Korea is motivated by the need to secure Circle's token market share. However, some in the South Korean financial community have recently called for swift regulation of offshore stablecoins. The potential for domestic circulation of offshore stablecoins could disrupt the market. This explains why Tarbert's visit to South Korea is being interpreted as a ploy to persuade banks before regulatory measures are implemented.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01328+0.52%
Major
MAJOR$0.16076+1.52%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002852+1.35%
Partager
PANews2025/08/28 20:43
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

James Wynn and "Rolling Brother" are still operating "Ant Warehouse"

Circle has expressed its intention to cooperate with the Korean financial sector on the Korean won stablecoin and proposed to cooperate on the US dollar stablecoin.

Robinhood US has listed TON tokens

AirNet Technology, a publicly listed company, completed a $180 million registered direct offering, with all proceeds paid in digital assets.