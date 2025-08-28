Circle, Paxos pilot verification system to fight fake stablecoins

Par : Crypto.news
2025/08/28 13:55
FIGHT
FIGHT$0.0005569+6.93%

Circle and Paxos have launched a pilot system to verify stablecoin issuers and block counterfeit tokens, aligning with new U.S. regulatory standards.

Summary
  • Circle and Paxos pilot a cryptographic system to verify stablecoin issuers.
  • The initiative aligns with the U.S. GENIUS Act for federal oversight of stablecoins.
  • It aims to prevent counterfeit tokens, boost trust, and drive stablecoin adoption.

According to an Aug. 27 report by Bloomberg, Circle Internet Financial and Paxos Trust Company have begun a pilot program for a new “know-your-issuer” system. By verifying the legitimacy of stablecoins at the time of issuance and transaction, the initiative aims to address long-standing concerns about counterfeit tokens.

How the system works

The verification tool, which was developed in partnership with the fintech startup Bluprynt, embeds cryptographic proof-of-issuer credentials directly into stablecoin transactions. Thus, it would be possible to track down the verified issuers of USD Coin (USDC), PYUSD, and USDP tokens issued during the pilot in real time.

The system removes the need for third-party audits and stops “copycat” tokens, which mimic genuine stablecoins but lack the necessary reserves or regulatory clearance.

Early testing showed that the system could seamlessly integrate across multiple blockchains, giving regulators and issuers a clear picture of the origins of tokens. The main objective of the pilot was to reduce the risks related to fraudulent stablecoins, a growing issue brought to light by companies such as Chainalysis.

Broader impact and regulatory context

The pilot closely aligns with the recently passed GENIUS Act, which sets federal standards for dollar-backed stablecoins. Lawmakers anticipate this framework will speed up adoption and potentially push stablecoin usage into the trillions, given the market’s current valuation of roughly $273 billion.

Circle and Paxos are both setting up shop to function under a single federal regulator. On Aug. 11, for example, Paxos reapplied for a national trust bank charter to grow beyond its license from the New York Department of Financial Services.

The KYI model may also apply to other GENIUS Act-compliant tokens that rely on tokenized U.S. Treasuries, like Ethena’s USDtb and Frax Finance’s frxUSD. The tool enhances investor trust and DeFi integrations while also assisting regulators by embedding provenance at the protocol level.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Deribit Chief Commercial Officer: The Altcoin Index 44 is far below the key level of 75, and macroeconomic factors are still not enough to start the Altcoin season

Deribit Chief Commercial Officer: The Altcoin Index 44 is far below the key level of 75, and macroeconomic factors are still not enough to start the Altcoin season

PANews reported on August 28th that, according to BeInCrypto, despite positive macroeconomic signals from China's economic stimulus policies and the Federal Reserve's potential September rate cut, an altcoin season has yet to arrive. Deribit Chief Commercial Officer Jean-David Péquignot stated that accommodative central bank policies could indeed increase market liquidity and drive speculative inflows into risky assets. However, the market currently lacks sufficient trading volume and broad-based growth momentum. Ethereum's recent price increase relative to Bitcoin is seen as a potential signal of a market shift, but it is not yet sufficient to trigger a full-blown altcoin season. In addition, according to CoinMarketCap Altcoin Season Index monitoring, the indicator is currently 44, far below the key level of 75. Bitcoin's market dominance remains at 58%, continuing to occupy a core position in the crypto market.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006229+15.03%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.193+6.42%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4368-0.38%
Partager
PANews2025/08/28 15:10
Partager
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$20.1827 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$20.1827 million

PANews reported on June 19 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0751+30.60%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.201+0.90%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 16:54
Partager
On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?

On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?

The ETH/BTC exchange rate has broken out of its three-year downward trend, heralding the arrival of the altcoin season.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,089.91+1.97%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006229+15.03%
Ethereum
ETH$4,595.7-0.18%
Partager
PANews2025/05/16 20:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Deribit Chief Commercial Officer: The Altcoin Index 44 is far below the key level of 75, and macroeconomic factors are still not enough to start the Altcoin season

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$20.1827 million

On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?

5 ETH leverages $6.5 million in voting rights, Arbitrum election turmoil reveals the "Pandora's box" of DAO governance

Kanye West’s YZY token crash leaves over 50,000 wallets with losses, 11 profit over $1 million: Bubblemaps