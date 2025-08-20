Circle Pushes 2025 USDC Minting on Solana to $24 Billion

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 22:44
Circle has minted an additional $1.25 billion of its USD Coin on the Solana network during the past week, bringing total USDC issuance on Solana this year to about $24 billion, according to on-chain data compiled on 18 August.

The fresh mint lifts the overall supply of dollar-pegged tokens circulating on Solana to roughly $11.4 billion, three times the level recorded in July 2024. Solana processed about $215 billion of stablecoin transfers in July alone, underlining the blockchain’s growing share of the fast-expanding market for tokenised dollars.

Industry-wide, stablecoins now command a market capitalization of roughly $277 billion, equal to 7.02 percent of the total crypto asset class. In a recent note, Goldman Sachs said the addressable market for stablecoins could reach the “trillions” as institutional demand for digitally native cash substitutes accelerates.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/blockchains/circle-pushes-2025-usdc-minting-on-solana-to-24-billion-9f93595b

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
