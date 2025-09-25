Circle Ventures invests in Crossmint to advance global stablecoin payments

Key Takeaways

Circle Ventures has invested in Crossmint to boost global stablecoin payment solutions.

Stablecoins are now behind nearly half of digital asset use in regions such as Africa, fueling cross-border remittance.

Circle Ventures, the investment arm of stablecoin issuer Circle, has invested in Crossmint, an all-in-one platform for crypto wallets, checkout, minting, and digital money management, to advance global stablecoin payments.

The investment comes as stablecoins drive nearly half of digital asset activity in regions like Africa amid growing adoption in cross-border finance. These digital assets pegged to fiat currencies are increasingly powering global remittance and payment networks.

Crossmint recently partnered with MoneyGram to enable stablecoin-based services for 50 million people across 200 countries. The platform also partnered with Google to support agentic finance, positioning itself as backend infrastructure for AI-driven agent commerce.

Infrastructure providers like Crossmint are building programmable financial tools for autonomous entities, aligning with investments aimed at scaling stablecoin use in emerging agent-based economies.