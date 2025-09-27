TLDR Citi revises stablecoin market cap forecast to $1.9 trillion base, $4 trillion bull case by 2030. Stablecoin market reached $280 billion in September, with annual settlements exceeding $18 trillion. Citi sees stablecoins reshaping the financial system, alongside tokenized deposits. Stablecoins’ growth driven by US GENIUS Act and global interest in issuing national-backed tokens. Citi [...] The post Citi Raises Stablecoin Market Cap Forecast to $4 Trillion by 2030 appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Citi revises stablecoin market cap forecast to $1.9 trillion base, $4 trillion bull case by 2030. Stablecoin market reached $280 billion in September, with annual settlements exceeding $18 trillion. Citi sees stablecoins reshaping the financial system, alongside tokenized deposits. Stablecoins’ growth driven by US GENIUS Act and global interest in issuing national-backed tokens. Citi [...] The post Citi Raises Stablecoin Market Cap Forecast to $4 Trillion by 2030 appeared first on CoinCentral.

Citi Raises Stablecoin Market Cap Forecast to $4 Trillion by 2030

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/27 06:37
Capverse
CAP$0.10698-3.76%
1
1$0.008367-17.28%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001836-0.32%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03283+4.22%

TLDR

  • Citi revises stablecoin market cap forecast to $1.9 trillion base, $4 trillion bull case by 2030.
  • Stablecoin market reached $280 billion in September, with annual settlements exceeding $18 trillion.
  • Citi sees stablecoins reshaping the financial system, alongside tokenized deposits.
  • Stablecoins’ growth driven by US GENIUS Act and global interest in issuing national-backed tokens.

Citi Raises Stablecoin Market Cap Forecast to $4 Trillion by 2030

Citi analysts have updated their forecast for the stablecoin market, predicting a market capitalization of $4 trillion by 2030 in the best-case scenario. This update reflects significant growth in the sector over the last six months. The bank’s analysts now anticipate a base case of $1.9 trillion, up from an earlier projection of $1.6 trillion. The previous bull case was $3.7 trillion. This optimistic outlook follows a surge in stablecoin market cap, which surpassed $280 billion in September.

The growth of stablecoins, which now exceed $18 trillion in annual settlements, has outpaced traditional payment systems such as Visa and Mastercard. Citi’s analysis indicates that stablecoins have become an integral part of the financial ecosystem.

Stablecoins’ Role in Financial System Transformation

Citi believes that stablecoins will not disrupt the traditional banking sector. Instead, they will contribute to a transformation of the financial system. The bank’s analysts argue that concerns about the disintermediation of banks are overstated. Rather than replacing banks, stablecoins will help reimagine financial infrastructure by complementing existing tools, such as tokenized bank deposits.

Citi notes that the stablecoin market’s growth is being spurred by regulatory clarity. The U.S. government’s passage of the GENIUS Act, a law that provides a comprehensive regulatory framework for stablecoins, has provided greater certainty to the market. This regulatory clarity has encouraged further innovation and adoption, not only in the U.S. but globally.

Sovereign Governments Eye Stablecoin Integration

The stablecoin market’s growth has prompted several sovereign governments to consider their own digital currencies. Notably, China, which has historically been resistant to cryptocurrencies, is now reportedly exploring the idea of launching yuan-backed stablecoins. This shift reflects the increasing importance of stablecoins in the global financial system and the desire of countries to strengthen their fiat currencies’ international reach.

In March, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent highlighted the role stablecoins could play in extending the global influence of the U.S. dollar. Stablecoins allow for more accessible cross-border payments, which could benefit the U.S. by making its currency more widely used. Other countries are also exploring the potential of stablecoins, particularly in international markets.

Regulatory Developments Drive Stablecoin Growth

Regulatory frameworks like the GENIUS Act have played a critical role in the rapid expansion of the stablecoin market. This act establishes clear guidelines for the issuance and use of stablecoins, promoting innovation while ensuring financial stability. As a result, the stablecoin market has matured, attracting institutional players and broadening its use case.

Citi’s updated forecast reflects the increased institutional interest and the growing adoption of stablecoins in various sectors. As the regulatory landscape continues to evolve, stablecoins are likely to become more integrated into traditional financial systems. This shift could further enhance the role of digital currencies in global trade and financial transactions.

The post Citi Raises Stablecoin Market Cap Forecast to $4 Trillion by 2030 appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Moonshot MAGAX vs Shiba Inu: The AI-Powered Meme-to-Earn Revolution Challenging a Meme Coin Giant

Moonshot MAGAX vs Shiba Inu: The AI-Powered Meme-to-Earn Revolution Challenging a Meme Coin Giant

Discover how Moonshot MAGAX’s AI-powered meme-to-earn platform outpaces Shiba Inu with innovative tokenomics and growth potential in 2025.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000492-3.52%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1215+4.83%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00239+8.63%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 03:15
Partager
Cardano Latest News, Pi Network Price Prediction and The Best Meme Coin To Buy In 2025

Cardano Latest News, Pi Network Price Prediction and The Best Meme Coin To Buy In 2025

The post Cardano Latest News, Pi Network Price Prediction and The Best Meme Coin To Buy In 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pi Network is rearing its head, and Cardano is trying to recover from a downtrend. But the go to option this fall is Layer Brett, a meme coin with utility baked into it. $LBRETT’s presale is not only attractive, but is magnetic due to high rewards and the chance to make over 100x gains. Layer Brett Is Loading: Join or You’re Wrecked The crypto crowd loves to talk big numbers, but here’s one that’s impossible to ignore: Layer 2 markets are projected to process more than $10 trillion per year by 2027. That tidal wave is building right now — and Layer Brett is already carving out space to ride it. The presale price? A tiny $0.0058. That’s launchpad level, the kind of entry point that fuels 100x gains if momentum kicks in. Latecomers will scroll through charts in regret while early entrants pocket the spoils. Layer Brett is more than another Layer 2 solution. It’s crypto tech wrapped in meme energy, and that mix is lethal in the best way. Blazing-fast transactions, negligible fees, and staking rewards that could make traditional finance blush. Stakers lock in a staggering 700% APY. But every new wallet that joins cuts into that yield, so hesitation is expensive. And let’s not forget the kicker — a massive $1 million giveaway fueling even more hype around the presale. Combine that with a decentralized design, and you’ve got something that stands out in a space overcrowded with promises. This isn’t some slow-burning project hoping to survive. Layer Brett is engineered to explode. It’s raw, it’s loud, it’s built for the degens who understand that timing is everything. At $0.0058, you’re either in early — or you’re out forever. Is PI the People’s Currency? Pi Network’s open mainnet unlocks massive potential, with millions of users completing…
Threshold
T$0.01523-0.06%
holoride
RIDE$0.000827+3.89%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.51+3.70%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:14
Partager
Best Crypto To Buy Now Q4 With Presale Opportunities

Best Crypto To Buy Now Q4 With Presale Opportunities

The post Best Crypto To Buy Now Q4 With Presale Opportunities appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ever felt like you missed the last crypto rocket and left a mountain of gains on the table? The crypto world moves fast, and meme coins are no exception. Snek and Bonk have been making waves lately, showing surges in trading volume and attracting attention from traders eager to catch the next big swing. Bonk, for example, is trading at $0.000019 with a market cap of $1.48 billion, signaling a clear uptick in investor interest. Snek is holding steady at $0.003582 with a trading volume increase of 53.6% in the past day alone, showing renewed momentum after a slight dip. This year, the spotlight is on the new contender MoonBull, which combines meme culture with smart tokenomics. The presale for MoonBull is live now, offering one of the most exciting opportunities in Q4 for investors aiming for significant upside. The benefits of joining the MoonBull presale are hard to ignore. Unlike typical meme coins that rely solely on hype, MoonBull introduces a staged presale system that creates scarcity while rewarding early participants. Investors entering at Stage 1 can secure tokens at just $0.000025, potentially seeing a 24,540% return if the listing price hits $0.00616. The presale is first-come, first-served, emphasizing urgency and giving a clear advantage to early supporters. MoonBull’s structure also includes staking, reflections, and burns that create an ecosystem designed for long-term growth and financial sustainability. MoonBull: Best Crypto to Buy Now Q4 and Presale Opportunities MoonBull ($MOBU) is an Ethereum-based meme token that stands out by combining cultural hype with structured tokenomics designed to reward loyal holders. While most meme coins depend purely on trends, MoonBull introduces mechanisms such as auto-liquidity, reflections, and supply burns that reinforce value with every transaction. The presale is live now, and it’s staged across 23 rounds, ensuring gradual price growth and…
Nowchain
NOW$0.00493-8.70%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017365+2.85%
Everscale
EVER$0.01687+6.10%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 09:34
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Moonshot MAGAX vs Shiba Inu: The AI-Powered Meme-to-Earn Revolution Challenging a Meme Coin Giant

Cardano Latest News, Pi Network Price Prediction and The Best Meme Coin To Buy In 2025

Best Crypto To Buy Now Q4 With Presale Opportunities

BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead

Liquidity Wave Extends The Crypto Bull Run Into 2026, Predicts Raoul Pal