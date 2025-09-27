Citi raises stablecoin market cap forecast to $4T by 2030

High stablecoin market growth in 2025 signals a $1.9 trillion base case and a $4 trillion bull case by 2030, Citi's analysts said.

Citi, an international banking and financial services company, revised its stablecoin forecast due to the strong growth of the sector in the last six months, and now projects the stablecoin market cap will grow to $4 trillion by 2030.

Analysts at Citi project a $1.9 trillion stablecoin market as their “base” case and up to $4 trillion as the “bull” case, up from previous projections of $1.6 trillion and $3.7 trillion, respectively, according to Thursday’s forecast.

Analysts at Citi also said stablecoins would not disrupt the banking sector, contrary to concerns voiced by the banking industry, but would help overhaul the financial system, alongside tools like tokenized bank deposits. Citi wrote:

Read more