Citigroup eyes custody and payment services for crypto ETFs, stablecoins

Par : Crypto.news
2025/08/15 04:11
U
U$0.021--%
Movement
MOVE$0.1299-1.51%

Citigroup is looking to make a further foray into the crypto and blockchain ecosystem with custody and payments solutions for stablecoins and crypto exchange-traded funds.

Summary
  • Citigroup is exploring expansion into stablecoin payments and cryptocurrency ETFs custody.
  • The U.S. bank joins other leading financial firms in considering crypto services.

The U.S. banking giant is considering a move into crypto custody, stablecoin payments, and other services as leading banks and financial institutions increasingly embrace crypto.

In a report, Reuters cites a top executive at Citigroup as saying the bank wants to tap into the crypto momentum as Washington signals a pro-crypto regulatory shift. Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan, and Fiserv are among the top financial firms taking an aggressive approach to their expansion into the cryptocurrency space.

The landmark stablecoin law and other regulatory guidelines, including for banks, have helped spotlight the opportunity across stablecoins and crypto custody. 

Citigroup eyes crypto ETFs custody market

Citi already offers a tokenized asset solution, using blockchain for U.S. dollar payments and transfers between bank accounts in London, New York, and Hong Kong. The service allows for 24-hour transfers.

As well as stablecoins, Citi plans to enter the crypto exchange-traded funds as a custody service provider. 

This area of the rapidly expanding digital asset market has received notable traction since the Securities and Exchange Commission approved the first spot crypto ETF with Bitcoin (BTC) spot ETFs in 2024. Demand has pushed the total net assets in spot Bitcoin ETFs to over $158.6 billion, with the largest BTC ETF being the BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Trust with $91 billion in net assets. 

Other issuers include Fidelity Investments, Grayscale, Ark & 21Shares and Bitwise.

Citi’s plans will see it enter a market currently dominated by U.S.-based crypto exchange Coinbase.

The crypto behemoth serves as custodian for over 80% of the existing crypto ETFs. Citi and State Street first revealed plans to enter the crypto custody space in February, coinciding with Citi’s launch of the CIDAP digital asset platform.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

From "water buffalo" to "value bull", why do retail investors have such a hard time?

From "water buffalo" to "value bull", why do retail investors have such a hard time?

Author: Luke, Mars Finance For crypto investors who have experienced the magnificent bull market in 2020-2021, the current market is undoubtedly confusing and tormenting. It was a carnival era ignited
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002545-2.11%
ERA
ERA$0.8365-5.91%
MetaMars
MARS$0.00755-50.52%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 12:00
Partager
Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

PANews reported on August 19th that a Spanish DeFi investor was ordered by tax authorities to pay approximately $10.5 million in back taxes for using crypto assets as collateral for
DeFi
DEFI$0.001879+9.88%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02785+0.50%
Partager
PANews2025/08/19 22:11
Partager
Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

Husky Inu (HINU) is gearing up for its next price increase, the second of the week, as the project’s pre-launch phase continues. The latest price jump will see the value of the token rise from $0.00019805 to $0.00019863.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01398-2.23%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000079-1.25%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.0994+61.62%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/08/19 21:09
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

From "water buffalo" to "value bull", why do retail investors have such a hard time?

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

SkyBridge Capital founder maintains Bitcoin forecast of $180,000-$200,000 by year-end

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking