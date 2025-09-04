Citigroup: It is expected that 10% of global market transactions will be conducted through digital assets and tokenized securities in 2030

2025/09/04 10:37
PANews reported on September 4th that, according to GroongWei, Citigroup released a research report predicting that by 2030, 10% of global market transactions will be conducted through digital assets and tokenized securities. Respondents believe that digital assets or asset tokenization will grow fastest in fixed income tokenization, cryptocurrency, and fund tokenization. Citigroup's newly released fifth annual report, conducted between June and July of this year, surveyed 537 executives globally, including those from financial market infrastructure, custody services, banks, securities firms, asset management firms, and institutional investors. By asset class, respondents expect that by 2030, 14% of private equity trading volume will be conducted using tokenized and digital assets, while another 11% of over-the-counter collateral will be traded this way. Fund trading and equity trading are expected to each use this format, with fixed income trading and derivatives each expected to account for 9%.

A whale added another 2,979 MKRs after a month, and its current holdings are worth over $10.34 million.

PANews reported on September 4th that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the address 0xc23...4D649 has increased its MKR holdings again after a month, and its current holdings are worth over US$10.34 million. 5 hours ago, he withdrew another 2979 MKR (about $5.22 million) from FalconX. In the past 2 months, he has accumulated a total of 8753 MKR, with an average withdrawal price of $1948. The current floating loss is $1.421 million.
PANews2025/09/04 10:39
Fintech company BD Multimedia raises €1 million to launch “Bitcoin Vault” strategy

PANews reported on June 19 that BD Multimedia ($ALBDM), a fintech company headquartered in Paris, France, successfully raised 1 million euros through the issuance of convertible bonds (OCA), officially launching
PANews2025/06/19 11:34
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
