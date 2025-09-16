Citigroup predicts Ethereum price will fall to $4,300 by year-end

Par : PANews
2025/09/16 08:59
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010874-7.97%
MAY
MAY$0.04316-5.86%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5174-5.51%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08575+4.49%

PANews reported on September 16th that Wall Street giant Citigroup has released a new Ethereum price forecast, predicting it will reach $4,300 by the end of the year, a drop from its current price. However, this is only a base case scenario. The bank's comprehensive assessment covers a wide range, with an optimistic scenario predicting Ethereum prices of $6,400 and a pessimistic one of $2,200.

Citi analysts said that network activity remains a key driver of Ethereum's value, but most of the recent growth has occurred on the second-layer network, and its "value transfer" to the underlying Ethereum network is still unclear. Citi assumes that only 30% of Layer 2 network activity contributes to Ethereum's valuation, which means that the current price is higher than its activity-based model prediction, which may be due to the strong capital inflows and market enthusiasm brought by tokenization and stablecoins. Citi expects that given Ethereum's small market capitalization and low popularity among new investors, its capital inflows will remain limited. Macro factors are believed to provide only limited support. With the stock market approaching the bank's target of 6,600 points for the S&P 500, analysts do not expect risk assets to rise significantly.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Polymarket's latest financing includes "other warrants," which may hint at the possibility of its token issuance.

Polymarket's latest financing includes "other warrants," which may hint at the possibility of its token issuance.

PANews reported on September 16 that according to market sources, Polymarket submitted documents to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), showing that "other warrants" were provided in the latest round of financing, which usually refers to tokens, paving the way for the issuance of Polymarket tokens.
Union
U$0.021047+38.94%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01344-7.24%
Hive Intelligence
HINT$0.004931-2.62%
Partager
PANews2025/09/16 09:12
Partager
9 Viral Tokens Poised for Big Gains – MoonBull Crowned the Top New Coin Launch in 2025

9 Viral Tokens Poised for Big Gains – MoonBull Crowned the Top New Coin Launch in 2025

Can choosing the right meme coin in 2025 transform a modest portfolio into a wealth-building powerhouse? As crypto enthusiasts seek the next opportunity, the power of meme culture, combined with blockchain technology, continues to create surprising market champions. Selecting wisely among the latest meme coin launches is more than speculation; it can be the difference […] The post 9 Viral Tokens Poised for Big Gains – MoonBull Crowned the Top New Coin Launch in 2025 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08573-9.18%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02521-1.75%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/16 09:15
Partager
April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

The speculative frenzy is cooling, but developers are not stopping.
SQUID MEME
GAME$29.2891+2.35%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001857-3.12%
Partager
PANews2025/05/17 14:33
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Polymarket's latest financing includes "other warrants," which may hint at the possibility of its token issuance.

9 Viral Tokens Poised for Big Gains – MoonBull Crowned the Top New Coin Launch in 2025

April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

Coinbase Is Considering Launching a Token for Ethereum Network Base

Saylor and Lee Among 18 to Discuss Bitcoin Reserve with Lawmakers