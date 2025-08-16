Citigroup Targets Regulated Stablecoin Boom With Institutional-Grade Custody

Par : Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/16 08:30
Boom
BOOM$0.01369-2.07%

Citigroup is charging into the crypto frontier, targeting stablecoin custody, ETF infrastructure, and instant blockchain payments as demand explodes.

Traditional Banking Giant Eyes Stablecoin Custody and Digital Payment Innovation

Citigroup is advancing its digital asset strategy by exploring custody and payment services for stablecoins and crypto-linked investment products, marking a notable shift as traditional banks deepen their involvement in the cryptocurrency sector. The bank confirmed Thursday that it is evaluating new opportunities made possible by recent U.S. legislation that defines the use and backing of stablecoins. The legal framework requires issuers to hold secure reserves—such as cash or U.S. Treasuries—creating an opening for custody providers. In an interview with Reuters, Biswarup Chatterjee, Citigroup’s global head of partnerships and innovation, emphasized the bank’s immediate focus:

Beyond stablecoins, Citigroup is examining how it could support digital asset custody for cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Since the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) began approving spot bitcoin ETFs last year, institutional demand for secure digital storage has increased. The Ishares Bitcoin Trust, managed by Blackrock, currently leads the space with approximately $90 billion in market capitalization. Chatterjee underscored the growing infrastructure needs tied to these offerings: “There needs to be custody of the equivalent amount of digital currency to support these ETFs.”

Though Coinbase continues to dominate ETF custodianship, the evolving landscape presents an entry point for Citigroup and other traditional financial players.

In payments, Citigroup already facilitates blockchain-based tokenized dollar transfers among major hubs like New York, London, and Hong Kong. It is now developing capabilities that would allow clients to transmit or convert stablecoins for instant settlements. While the bank is also weighing the possibility of launching its own stablecoin, any expansion in crypto services will require strict adherence to financial regulations, including anti-money laundering and cross-border compliance, along with enhanced protections for digital asset custody.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

From "water buffalo" to "value bull", why do retail investors have such a hard time?

From "water buffalo" to "value bull", why do retail investors have such a hard time?

Author: Luke, Mars Finance For crypto investors who have experienced the magnificent bull market in 2020-2021, the current market is undoubtedly confusing and tormenting. It was a carnival era ignited
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002545-2.11%
ERA
ERA$0.8365-5.91%
MetaMars
MARS$0.00755-50.52%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 12:00
Partager
Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

PANews reported on August 19th that a Spanish DeFi investor was ordered by tax authorities to pay approximately $10.5 million in back taxes for using crypto assets as collateral for
DeFi
DEFI$0.001879+9.88%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02785+0.50%
Partager
PANews2025/08/19 22:11
Partager
Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

Husky Inu (HINU) is gearing up for its next price increase, the second of the week, as the project’s pre-launch phase continues. The latest price jump will see the value of the token rise from $0.00019805 to $0.00019863.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01398-2.23%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000079-1.25%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.0994+61.62%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/08/19 21:09
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

From "water buffalo" to "value bull", why do retail investors have such a hard time?

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

SkyBridge Capital founder maintains Bitcoin forecast of $180,000-$200,000 by year-end

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking