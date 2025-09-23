Clanker rejects Rainbow’s offer, causing market chaos and volatility. Rainbow’s public acquisition letter sparks tensions and a 70% token surge. Clanker’s position in the crypto space solidifies despite ongoing dispute. In a surprising move, Ethereum wallet provider Rainbow made a bold offer to acquire Clanker, a token launchpad built on Coinbase’s Base blockchain. The offer included 4% of Rainbow’s upcoming RNBW token supply, which represents 20% of the circulating supply at the token generation event. However, the offer was swiftly rejected by Clanker’s founder, Ack Dishman, who confirmed that discussions between the two companies ended the previous week. The rejection has since triggered a flurry of reactions and significant market volatility. Also Read: Whales Scoop 30 Million XRP in One Day – Something About to Happen? Clanker Rejects Rainbow’s Acquisition Offer, Sparks Market Chaos

2025/09/23 20:45
  • Clanker rejects Rainbow’s offer, causing market chaos and volatility.
  • Rainbow’s public acquisition letter sparks tensions and a 70% token surge.
  • Clanker’s position in the crypto space solidifies despite ongoing dispute.

In a surprising move, Ethereum wallet provider Rainbow made a bold offer to acquire Clanker, a token launchpad built on Coinbase’s Base blockchain. The offer included 4% of Rainbow’s upcoming RNBW token supply, which represents 20% of the circulating supply at the token generation event. However, the offer was swiftly rejected by Clanker’s founder, Ack Dishman, who confirmed that discussions between the two companies ended the previous week. The rejection has since triggered a flurry of reactions and significant market volatility.


Clanker’s Token Price Surges Amid Tension with Rainbow

Dishman revealed that the initial talks with Rainbow ultimately did not result in an agreement. He explained that the Clanker team felt the acquisition was not a suitable fit for the platform. After the rejection, Rainbow reportedly reached out again, warning Clanker that it would go public with the proposal if the company didn’t respond. Despite this, Clanker maintained its stance, further rejecting the offer. As a result, Rainbow proceeded to release the letter, sparking a firestorm on social media and within the broader crypto community.


The response from Rainbow on X (formerly Twitter) defended the public release of the letter, claiming it was not a threat but a necessary move. The company argued that the Clanker community seemed to support the deal based on the recent surge in market activity. This fueled speculation within the community and caused Clanker’s token price to soar by 70%, increasing from $28 to $48 before settling at $33, as per CoinGecko data.


Ongoing Fallout: Clanker’s Position in the Crypto Space

Clanker, which has generated approximately $40 million in cumulative fees according to Dune Analytics, remains a significant player in the crypto space. The platform allows users to launch ERC-20 tokens on the Base blockchain and provides services through Farcaster and its website. The public dispute has increased visibility for the platform, but it has also raised questions about the ongoing relationship between Clanker and Rainbow.


Despite the ongoing tensions, Clanker’s position as a token launchpad remains strong, and the company is expected to continue to grow. The controversy has only fueled more attention on the two platforms, with analysts speculating about how the fallout will affect their future operations. The rivalry between Clanker and Rainbow is expected to continue to influence the broader blockchain ecosystem.


