CLAPS Crypto Casino Launches New Promotion: 100 Free Spins for Deposits Starting at €20

Anjouan, Anjouan, September 9th, 2025, Chainwire

In August 2025, CLAPS Crypto Casino announced a new bonus offer for new players. When making the first deposit of €20 or the equivalent in cryptocurrency, users can claim an extra 100 free spins — by using the promo code CLAPSFS100 at registration.

These spins can be used on top-performing slot from Pragmatic Play Sweet Bonanza 1000.

All free spins come with no wagering requirements, meaning players can withdraw their potential winnings immediately after playing — no extra conditions attached.

CLAPS positions itself as a next-generation crypto casino: registration without verification, the ability to deposit from any wallet or buy crypto with a bank card, fast payouts, and weekly cashback. The platform already offers over 4,500 games and is actively expanding its bonus system for new users.

This new offer is part of a larger 2025 strategy to attract the crypto-savvy audience. It targets those who want to try online casino gaming with zero risk but a chance to win.

Promotion details, free spin terms, and the full list of eligible games are available on the official CLAPS Casino website — claps.com.

About CLAPS

CLAPS is a crypto-native iGaming platform built to offer a seamless, transparent, and high-speed experience for digital asset users. Designed with a web3-first approach, CLAPS combines on-chain transparency with the performance of off-chain systems to deliver a user-centric environment for gaming and sports betting. The platform supports a wide range of popular cryptocurrencies and includes integrated wallet solutions to simplify user onboarding. CLAPS also provides partnership opportunities through its affiliate program, fostering growth within the decentralized gaming ecosystem.

