CleanCore acquires 285M DOGE worth $68M, initiating its Dogecoin treasury strategy

2025/09/09 08:44
Key Takeaways

  • CleanCore launched a Dogecoin treasury with an initial $68M purchase of 285M DOGE.
  • The company targets 1B DOGE in 30 days as part of a plan to secure 5% of supply.

CleanCore Solutions announced it has acquired 285,420,000 DOGE, valued at roughly $68 million, through its newly launched Dogecoin treasury backed by the Dogecoin Foundation.

The move sets an initial milestone of 1 billion DOGE to be accumulated within 30 days, part of a broader strategy to secure 5% of the circulating supply.

CleanCore said the effort aligns with the vision of House of Doge, the Dogecoin Foundation’s corporate arm, which plans to unveil initiatives focused on payments, tokenization, staking-like products, and global remittances.

Marco Margiotta, CleanCore’s CIO and House of Doge CEO, said the treasury strategy aims to capture Dogecoin’s role as “the people’s currency,” adding that increased utility is expected to drive broader adoption. DOGE traded 4% higher on the day at $0.238.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/cleancore-solutions-doge-treasury/

