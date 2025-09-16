CleanCore acquires additional 100 million Dogecoin, treasury tops 600 million DOGE

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 22:06
Moonveil
MORE$0,08979+%4,74
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017458+%4,01
DOGE
DOGE$0,26654+%0,79
Housecoin
HOUSE$0,012993+%1,46
Memecoin
MEME$0,002607+%4,23

Key Takeaways

  • CleanCore acquired 100 million more Dogecoin, boosting its total holdings to over 600 million DOGE.
  • CleanCore is a treasury partner for $ZONE House of Doge, further strengthening this institutional connection.

CleanCore acquired an additional 100 million Dogecoin, expanding its digital asset treasury to over 600 million DOGE. The company serves as a treasury partner for $ZONE House of Doge.

The acquisition represents CleanCore’s continued accumulation of the meme-based digital asset. The company has built one of the largest corporate Dogecoin holdings through its partnership arrangement.

CleanCore’s treasury now holds more than 600 million DOGE following the latest purchase. The company has positioned itself as a significant institutional holder of Dogecoin through its strategic partnership with $ZONE House of Doge.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/cleancore-acquires-100-million-dogecoin-boosts-treasury-over-600-million-doge/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trump sues New York Times for $15 billion

Trump sues New York Times for $15 billion

PANews reported on September 16 that according to CoinDesk, Donald Trump has filed a $15 billion defamation lawsuit against The New York Times, claiming that its reporting damaged his personal reputation, business, Truth Social and the $TRUMP crypto project.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,582+%1,40
Partager
PANews2025/09/16 22:08
Partager
Markets will watch Powell’s tone and yield curve to decide rate cut reaction

Markets will watch Powell’s tone and yield curve to decide rate cut reaction

The Federal Reserve’s big decision is coming on Wednesday, when Chair Jerome Powell will confirm if the US central bank has made its first interest rate cut since 2024. Futures markets have already priced in a 25 basis point reduction, which would bring the federal funds target range to between 4.00% and 4.25%.  In the […]
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,0922+%12,49
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/16 22:09
Partager
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0,001713+%0,88
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000118--%
AaveToken
AAVE$292,9-%1,44
Partager
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trump sues New York Times for $15 billion

Markets will watch Powell’s tone and yield curve to decide rate cut reaction

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Airwallex founder says it’s time to short Circle

Polygon schedules network upgrade to support growing demand for stablecoins