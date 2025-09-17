CleanCore Increases Dogecoin Holdings to 600 Million as It Eyes 1 Billion

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/17 03:58
DOGE
DOGE$0.26937+0.30%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00593--%

TLDR

  • CleanCore now holds over 600 million DOGE and aims to reach 1 billion DOGE within 30 days.
  • The company’s long-term goal is to accumulate 5% of Dogecoin’s circulating supply.
  • CleanCore’s treasury strategy aims to position DOGE as a reserve asset for payments and tokenization.
  • Since the treasury’s launch, DOGE’s price has risen by over 25%, reflecting positive market sentiment.

CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) has acquired an additional 100 million Dogecoin (DOGE), bringing its total holdings of DOGE to over 600 million. This move is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to build its Official Dogecoin Treasury, which aims to accumulate up to 1 billion DOGE within the next 30 days.

CleanCore, a cleaning technology firm, has been executing a strategic treasury plan with the backing of the Dogecoin Foundation and House of Doge. By acquiring large quantities of DOGE, the company seeks to position Dogecoin as both a transactional currency and a long-term reserve asset.

CleanCore Solutions Strategic Dogecoin Accumulation Plan

Since the launch of the treasury earlier in September, CleanCore has made rapid acquisitions. The company purchased 285.4 million DOGE on September 8, followed by an additional 100 million DOGE on September 11, reaching the 600 million DOGE milestone.

The price of DOGE has also experienced a noticeable increase, rising from approximately $0.2417 to the $0.27–$0.30 range, reflecting growing market confidence and interest in the project.

CleanCore’s long-term goal is to acquire up to 5% of Dogecoin’s circulating supply. Based on the current supply of nearly 160 billion DOGE, this would amount to approximately 7.5 billion DOGE. As part of its strategy, the company aims to support Dogecoin’s wider use in payments, staking products, remittances, and tokenization.

Role of House of Doge and Institutional Adoption

The Treasury is backed by the Dogecoin Foundation and its commercial arm, House of Doge, which plays a vital role in driving the adoption of Dogecoin beyond its meme-inspired origins. House of Doge is tasked with raising awareness and expanding the use cases for DOGE across industries.

Marco Margiotta, CEO of House of Doge, emphasized the importance of CleanCore’s transparent accumulation approach, which helps to build institutional confidence in DOGE’s future.

Dogecoin Foundation director Timothy Stebbing also highlighted that CleanCore’s treasury could act as a stepping stone for institutional adoption of Dogecoin. He added that efforts to build Dogecoin’s legitimacy through projects like the treasury and potential future ETFs could strengthen its position as a serious digital currency.

Market Response and CleanCore’s Growth

Since the launch of the Dogecoin treasury, CleanCore’s stock has seen significant movement. The company’s shares jumped by over 9% on the news of its latest acquisition, though the stock later fluctuated. The firm’s market cap now stands at over $45 million, with a growing interest in its treasury assets.

Despite a slight decline in CleanCore’s stock in recent weeks, the increase in DOGE’s price has counterbalanced this trend. DOGE has experienced a 12% rise over the past seven days and a 26% increase in the past two weeks. The increase in DOGE’s price is also likely fueled by positive sentiment surrounding potential spot ETF launches in the U.S.

The post CleanCore Increases Dogecoin Holdings to 600 Million as It Eyes 1 Billion appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

US and UK are working on aligning crypto regulations, focusing on stablecoins and digital finance

US and UK are working on aligning crypto regulations, focusing on stablecoins and digital finance

The United States and the United Kingdom are preparing to formalize closer cooperation on crypto regulation, with stablecoins at the center of discussions. The agreement follows a high-level meeting in London between UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The meeting, which included major industry players such as Coinbase, Circle, Ripple, Citi, […]
Major
MAJOR$0.16239+1.50%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 04:25
Partager
MoonPay launches MoonTags and brings social-style handles to crypto

MoonPay launches MoonTags and brings social-style handles to crypto

MoonPay announced the release of a new feature named MoonTags. The feature will make sending crypto easier, just like sending text messages.
Wink
LIKE$0.01012-1.25%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 04:05
Partager
Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage

Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage

“If we see data as the petroleum of the digital era, then BNB Greenfield is the Saudi Aramco, providing a series of upstream services including exploration, production, refining and transportation, and downstream companies can further utilize its product for sales or reproduction.”
Binance Coin
BNB$955.84+3.66%
ERA
ERA$0.7189+0.19%
Partager
PANews2023/02/10 12:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

US and UK are working on aligning crypto regulations, focusing on stablecoins and digital finance

MoonPay launches MoonTags and brings social-style handles to crypto

Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers