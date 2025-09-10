CleanCore Launches $68M DOGE Treasury, Aims for 1 Billion DOGE in 30 Days

CleanCore launches $68M DOGE treasury, aims for 1 billion tokens, signaling strong institutional confidence and mainstream adoption potential.

CleanCore Solutions has officially launched its Dogecoin (DOGE) treasury with an initial acquisition of 285,420,000 DOGE, worth approximately $68 million. This treasury is supported by the Dogecoin Foundation and is a bold step in an increasingly intersecting corporate finance and cryptocurrency space.

CleanCore Targets 5% of DOGE Total Circulating Supply

To start with, this acquisition already makes CleanCore the largest DOGE digital asset treasury (DAT) in existence, all within just one week. The company has also set a clear and ambitious target: to accumulate 1 billion DOGE in the next 30 days.

Furthermore, according to CleanCore, this is just the beginning. The end goal is to get 5% of the total circulating supply of Dogecoin. This is indicative of CleanCore’s high confidence in the future of Dogecoin as a decentralised and global digital currency.

Importantly, this development comes on the back of CleanCore’s recent successful fundraising. On September 2, the company raised $175 million in a private placement. The funds are now being used to establish the world’s first official treasury for Dogecoin in partnership with the Dogecoin Foundation and its commercial arm, the House of Doge.

In addition, the House of Doge has several new initiatives set for the coming months. These projects are expected to create real-world use cases for Dogecoin, which include payments, tokenization, staking-like services, and even global remittances. As a result, many believe that DOGE will soon be considered not just a meme coin, but a serious tool for digital finance.

CleanCore’s DOGE Treasury Signals Strong Institutional Confidence

CleanCore’s approach is not merely accumulation. Marco Margiotta said the treasury is meant to capture the value of Dogecoin as the “people’s currency.” He believes that as more people use Dogecoin, demand and adoption will grow. As Dogecoin’s utility grows, so will worldwide adoption and demand, he added.

Moreover, this announcement comes at a time when digital assets are receiving an increasing amount of attention from institutions. CleanCore’s Dogecoin treasury is considered a great indication of confidence in DOGE’s long-term potential.

At the same time, the move is unique. While other companies focus on Bitcoin or Ethereum, CleanCore is leading the way by choosing to support Dogecoin instead. As a result of the move, this may serve as an inspiration for similar actions from other crypto-forward organizations.

Notably, DOGE has sustained good community support and is one of the most well-known cryptocurrencies in the world. With fresh support from CleanCore as well as partnerships with important players, Dogecoin may be entering a new era of mainstream use.

In conclusion, CleanCore’s $68 million acquisition of Dogecoin is a significant milestone in the crypto and corporate worlds alike. To accumulate 1 billion DOGE in just 30 days (and eventually 5% of the total supply), the company is obviously betting high on the future of Dogecoin. As more comes from the House of Doge and the Dogecoin Foundation, the market will be watching closely.