CleanCore plunges 60% after unveiling $175M Dogecoin treasury strategy

2025/09/03 03:00
CleanCore’s pivot to Dogecoin is being spearheaded by its newly appointed board chairman, Alex Spiro, a longtime attorney for Elon Musk.

CleanCore Solutions, a Nebraska-based maker of aqueous ozone cleaning systems, saw its shares plunge over 60% Tuesday after announcing plans to become a Dogecoin treasury company.

The company disclosed a $175 million private placement backed by over 80 institutional and crypto-native investors, including Pantera, GSR, FalconX and Borderless. 

Proceeds will be used to acquire Dogecoin (DOGE) as CleanCore’s primary reserve asset, with the initiative led by newly appointed board Chairman Alex Spiro, Elon Musk’s longtime attorney.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Decoupling: Crypto Goes Up While US Stock Market Goes Down

Decoupling: Crypto Goes Up While US Stock Market Goes Down

Bitcoin registered 1.58% gains while the S&P 500 dropped 1.48% on September 2, breaking their historical correlation pattern. Market signals point to a potential altseason beginning. The post Decoupling: Crypto Goes Up While US Stock Market Goes Down appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/09/03 03:19
Tether CEO announces server-free password manager after 16 billion data breach

Tether CEO announces server-free password manager after 16 billion data breach

Tether announced plans to launch a serverless, open-source password manager after a massive breach exposed 16 billion online login credentials. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino announced today that the company is preparing to launch PearPass, a fully local, open-source password manager…
Crypto.news2025/06/20 15:35
North Korean developers hijack dormant Waves repository, plant credential-stealing code in wallet update

North Korean developers hijack dormant Waves repository, plant credential-stealing code in wallet update

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cryptoslate, a North Korean developer has obtained advanced permissions in the Keeper-Wallet code base of Waves Protocol. The account "AhegaoXXX" has pushed
PANews2025/06/19 17:05
