CleanCore Purchases Over 500 Million DOGE, Aims for 1B Target

TLDR

CleanCore has purchased over 500 million DOGE, moving closer to its 1 billion coin target.

The company aims to capture up to 5% of Dogecoin’s circulating supply as part of its treasury strategy.

CleanCore’s strategy focuses on using Dogecoin as a premier reserve asset with utility across multiple financial sectors.

The recent rise in DOGE price has accelerated CleanCore’s treasury moves, including a 22% increase over the past week.

The launch of the first U.S.-regulated Dogecoin ETF has contributed to DOGE’s positive momentum.

CleanCore Solutions has made significant strides in its treasury strategy by purchasing additional Dogecoin (DOGE). The company now holds over 500 million DOGE, moving closer to its goal of 1 billion coins. This acquisition marks a crucial milestone in CleanCore’s push to establish a leading digital asset treasury.

Treasury Purchase Accelerates Progress Toward 1B DOGE Goal

CleanCore’s recent purchase adds to its initial buy of 285 million DOGE, bringing its total holdings to over 500 million coins. The company is committed to reaching 1 billion DOGE within 30 days, according to its corporate arm, House of Doge. Marco Margiotta, CleanCore’s Chief Investment Officer, emphasized that this progress reflects the company’s disciplined strategy to accumulate DOGE rapidly.

“We are executing at an impressive speed and scale,” Margiotta said. He further explained that the goal is to turn Dogecoin into a top reserve asset. CleanCore intends to promote Dogecoin’s utility across payments, tokenization, staking, and global remittances. The company’s treasury strategy aims to capture up to 5% of Dogecoin’s circulating supply.

CleanCore’s Strategy Gains Momentum as DOGE Price Rises

The recent surge in Dogecoin’s value has also played a role in CleanCore’s treasury moves. Over the past week, DOGE price has increased by 22%, including a 3.6% gain in the last 24 hours. CleanCore’s accumulation strategy is gaining traction as the memecoin experiences upward momentum. The launch of the first U.S.-regulated Dogecoin ETF has further fueled this price rally.

The REX-Osprey DOJE fund, a U.S.-regulated Dogecoin ETF, is seen as a key factor legitimizing the asset for institutional investors. As Dogecoin breaks through important price levels, CleanCore’s treasury strategy seems well-timed to capitalize on these developments. CleanCore aims to secure Dogecoin as a premier asset in the growing digital currency landscape.

CleanCore’s move to acquire Dogecoin positions the company in direct competition with other digital asset treasury firms. BitOrigin, for example, has purchased 40.5 million DOGE as part of its treasury initiative. CleanCore’s strong acquisition strategy sets it apart, enabling the company to expand its influence in the growing market for cryptocurrencies.

